It’s one of the city’s most popular spots for a fancy dinner…

When it comes to fine dining in Dubai, there are plenty of huge players in the city. If you’ve got your finger firmly on the pulse of the food and beverage scene, we doubt Hakkasan Dubai has escaped a visit from you. After a hiatus, the sophisticated Cantonese restaurant is now reopen.

Not only has it opened its doors once again, but it has done it with a flourish, with fresh new interiors, a brand new lounge and a reimagined food and cocktail menu. You’ll find the beautiful restaurant at iconic Dubai hotel, Atlantis, The Palm on the Palm Jumeirah.

A number of brand new dishes are on the menu, which proudly use ‘ the very best of the UAE’s organic, fresh and local ingredients’. Tuck into spicy organic yellowtail, assam seafood toban, curry sweet potato, and a locally handpicked king oyster mushroom salad.

Where Hakkasan was only a restaurant before, a new lounge area provides a great and more informal space where guests can enjoy a few cocktails and small bites, or retire to with a post-dinner tipple. The lounge has plush booths and sofas and there’s a beautiful blue light feature coming down from the ceiling.

For those who enjoy a late-night drink, check out the Hakkatini Nights offering which takes place from 10.30pm every night. You can enjoy two beverages for Dhs98, or two beverages and a ‘small eat’ such as Wagyu beef puff, salt and pepper squid and the chilli crab taro croquette.

If sipping on a colourful and expertly-crafted cocktail is your thing, you’ll enjoy the ‘Love Stories’ cocktail collection inspired, in part, by the cult Wong Kar-Wai film In the Mood for Love. Cocktail creations include ‘The Far East’ with flavours of kaffir lime, pear, and plum sake, or ‘Mistress of Deception’ with Aperol, passionfruit and Rose champagne.

A brunch is set to launch at Hakkasan in the coming weeks so watch this space…

Hakkasan Dubai, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open 6pm to 11pm daily. Tel: (0)4 426 2626. hakkasan.com

Images: Provided