All the best things to do this weekend…

If you’re wondering ‘What’s On?’ in the city this weekend, there really is only one choice for where to find the answers. And the clue is in the question.

Thursday, October 7

New at the cinema this week

We feel about The Sopranos, the same way Tony Soprano feels about cannolis. Which explains the profound absence that’s resided within us ever since the blackout at the end of the cult TV series. The mourning only deepened, with the real-life passing of the show’s charismatic lead, James Gandolfini in 2013. But, in keeping with one of the ongoing themes of David Chase’s mob masterpiece, there is a twist to this story. In 2018 New Line Cinema acquired the rights to create a prequel to the series, and later that year Alan Taylor, who directed several episodes of The Sopranos, was attached to direct. The Many Saints of Newark is an antihero origin story, following a tumultuous turn of events that help transform an impressionable young Tony Soprano, into the mob boss he is destined to become. But our favourite aspect of this whole project is that Michael Gandolfini, James’ actual son, was cast to play the younger version of his father’s iconic character. And from the trailer, it looks like the cannoli hasn’t fallen far from the cannoli tree. We’re not crying. You are.

Tickets: Book now

Friday, October 8

Putting it all on pink

The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal is embracing breast cancer awareness month in an admirably enthusiastic fashion. Their PINKtober Chef’s Brunch at Giornotte takes place every Friday throughout the month, and in addition to its extravagant spread which includes such highlights as Wagyu beef, seafood specialties and a signature chocolate pudding, diners will have the opportunity to enter a raffle draw, by donating to the Al Jalila Foundation. Elsewhere in the hotel you’ll find special pink sushi at Li Jiang; Pink Afternoon Tea at Alba; a ‘Pinkburger’ at The Forge; and a Pinkerita (that’s a pink pizza Margherita) available at Al Fresco. Dhs15 from the purchase of each special item goes to the Al Jalila Foundation.

The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal, brunch Fri 1pm to 4pm, Dhs320 with soft drinks, Dhs420 with house drinks, Dhs599 for bubbles. Tel: (02) 818 8888, @ritzcarltonabudhabi

Brunching on the beach

One of the capital’s newest and most luxuriously equipped glamping spots, Bab Al Nojoum — has just launched a Friday brunch. There’s a healthy abundance of international snacks and a dedicated section for the kiddliwinks. The package also includes access to the kids playground to help your little ones burn off all that post-dessert energy.

28 Degrees, Bab Al Nojoum, Hudayriyat Leisure & Entertainment District, Fri 11am to 4pm, adults Dhs175, kids under 12 Dhs 88. Tel: (02) 691 0222, babalnojoum.com

The magic of theatre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Theatre by Erth (@theatrebyerth)

The curtains are coming up at brand new drama-drome, Theatre by Erth, for the first time this weekend. The inaugural show features home-grown, kid’s entertainment legend Magic Phil — who’ll be treading the shiny new boards in his hugely popular Staying Silly at Sea show. There are still a few tickets left for the family-friendly live performances on Friday and Saturday, and prices start at just Dhs100.

Theatre By Erth, Erth Abu Dhabi (Armed Forces Officers Club and Hotel), Khor Al Maqta, Abu Dhabi Fri shows 11am and 3pm, Sat 11am. Tickets: abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net Pinoy Pool Party This friday Yas Waterworld is bringing back its popular Kabayan Night. Because you can’t pronounce party without a little ‘ate’. A fully Filipino fiesta set in the poolscape of the capital’s favourite waterpark. It’s just Dhs75 to get in and the wild times rage from 6pm to 11pm. Kabayan Night will take place on Friday October 8 between 6pm and 11pm. In addition to five hours unlimited access to the 45 rides and attractions, sanitised headsets will be handed out so visitors can enjoy a silent disco. Throw socially distant submerged shapes, singing along as loud as you want, because if everybody else is wearing headphones, nobody will hear you scream. Yas Waterworld, Yas Island, Friday October 8, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs75. Tel: (02) 414 2000 , book on yaswaterworld.com

Saturday, October 9

Bottomless brekkie

Bang in the heart of Downtown, this laidback diner is offering a lazy weekend breakfast that takes some beating. Early or late to rise, you can stick your fork into fluffy buttermilk pancakes, warm banana bread, French toast, waffles, parfaits and puddings for just Dhs95. Or for an extra Dhs15 you can unlock premium menu items such as smoked salmon, avocado egg benedict, nutella French toast, as well as berry and banana smoothies. Tea and coffee is free-to-stream with both packages.

Marriott Hotel Downtown Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street, 8am to 3pm Fri to Sat, Dhs95 for adults (Dhs50 for kids aged six to 12). Tel: (02) 304 7777, @marriottdowntownad

49 reasons and the schnitzel is one

Big in Abu Dhabi steakhouse — 49er’s, is swapping its cowboy chaps for lederhosen until October 17. They’re celebrating the Bavarian festival of Oktoberfest, with a delicious Deutsche a la carte selection featuring items such as bierfleisch (a hearty beef stew), brathendl (juicy roast chicken) and schnitzel, to get Munchen on. There are also some ‘amazing-prost‘ deals on speciality German hops with pints from Dhs35 and head-sized steins from Dhs59.

Tourist Club Area, until Oct 17, menu items from Dhs75. Tel: (02) 645 8000, 49ers.ae

Images: Provided/Getty