Culture guide: Art, theatre and more to check out from August 19 to 21

Here’s a list of 5 cool cultural things to do in Dubai this weekend

Concert

DJ Paul Van Dyk

When: August 19

Legendary DJ Paul Van Dyk will be jetting over to Dubai and bringing his famed Shine event to Coca-Cola Arena. Accompanied by Egyptian DJs and producers Aly & Fila, Paul Van Dyk will be dropping a host of incredible house anthems at this one-off event.

Take note: Everyone in attendance must be double vaccinated and must either show their printed Dubai Health Authority vaccination certificate, Al Hosn app, or DHA app at the entrance.

Shine DXB, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, August 19, doors open 8pm, show starts 9pm, from Dhs159. Tickets: dubai.platinumlist.net

Theatre

The Heart of the Matter

When: August 19 to 21

This play weaves together different stories in four different languages, all connected by one theme – the heart. Audience members will witness four different stories: a couple looking back on their marriage, a man who speaks about the surprising consequence of losing a loved one, a child following his controversial passion and a group of women speaking about the different ways one man has impacted their lives.

The Heart of the Matter, The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 338 8525. @junctiondubai

Digital Art

Theatre of Digital Art

When: August 19 to 21

For art lovers who want to sit back, relax and be immersed in stunning works of art, make a beeline to the Theatre of Digital Art in Souk Madinat Jumeirah. This weekend, you can explore the masterpieces created by artists of the beautiful country of Japan. Additionally, you will see the works of art by Austrian painter, Gustav Klimt who is most famously known for The Kiss.

Theatre of Digital Art, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 277 4044. @todadubai

Event

Korba

When: August 21

Korba is a monthly event held at Kave in Alserkal Avenue that celebrates Palestinian food, art, crafts, music and culture. The schedule is packed with a number of things to do including jewellery making, listening to music and poetry, enjoying delicious authentic bites and more. Tickets cost just Dhs50 per person. Get more information about the event here and plan out what you want to experience at the event.

Kave, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (0)55 102 4469. @kavepeople

Art exhibition

Last chance: Lucky 13

When: Until August 25

Maxime Cramatte, DJ and co-founder of Barbu TV and Satwa 3000 is showcasing his Lucky 13 show at Foundry in Downtown Dubai. His work will show a chronological narrative over a variety of different mediums, taking inspiration from his previous experience within semiotics and recognising the strength of symbols. Cramatte has a love for remixed culture which is immediately apparent in this exhibition.