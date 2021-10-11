What’s On Doc..?

The world’s first Warner Bros. Hotel is now mere weeks away from opening to the public.

Talking about the imminent November 11, 2021 launch, Pam Lifford, President of WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences said: “Opening the doors to the first ever Warner Bros. branded hotel is a moment that we have long dreamed of, and it’s truly magnificent.”

Of course there’s a whole cinematic universe of entertainment to enjoy in the Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi theme park right next door — including 29 rides and attractions, live entertainment and thrilling character interactions — but the hotel has its own stellar cast of blockbusting things to do.

That’s not all folks…

There are a ton of engaging exhibits, trinkets, props, costumes and Acme-crafted objects plucked from Warner Bros.’ rich film and television history.

Take for example, the eerie autoplay piano from sci-fi western, ‘Westworld’, bashing out jarringly nostalgic tunes; there’s a replica of that iconic fountain from the opening credits of friends — and the scene of some very 90s subversively nerdy dancing; and kids calling room service can activate a visit from that most wascally of wabbits, Buggs Bunny.

There’s a family pool; a Warner Bros. store —cutely titled ‘the Prop Shop’; an activtity-packed kids’ club; and opportunities to meet characters and make forever memories.

Face jam

You’ll find five separate bars and restauants on-site, including the infinity pool-equipped statement lounge — The Overlook, which offers dramatic 360º views of the neighbouring theme park, sea and city skyline.

Director’s Club offers a refined, boutique dining experience with a sophisticated menu served in an intimate setting,

More casual dining is available at laid back pool bar, The Matinee; a lobby lounge called Craft Services; and an international restaurant known as Sidekicks.

Roomy Tunes

Guests can look forward to some pretty loony room features too, with each of the 257 keys offering artwork and design finished fitting in with three separate themes.

“From Script to Screen” offers BTS and origin story insights for a range of Warner Bros projects, illuminating the journey from written page to the final shot.

“Artist Confidential” showcases a collection of some of Warner Bros. most dazzling talent from both sides of the camera.

And “The Vault” theme offers exclusive access to rare images from Warner Bros.’ voluminous archives.

Speaking about this exciting development, HE Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Miral, said: “We are proud to be launching another first with the opening of the only Warner Bros. hotel in the world.”

“This new story-driven hospitality experience is set to excite guests from all over the world, further reinforcing Yas Island’s position as a global entertainment, leisure and business destination and supporting Abu Dhabi’s ambition to attract greater numbers of local and international tourists.”

Images: Provided