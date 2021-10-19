Announcements were also made to public transportation timings…

If you didn’t know, it’s a short workweek. On October 10, officials confirmed that both the UAE public and private sector will enjoy a one-day holiday on Thursday, October 21, in celebration of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

On October 19, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that parking will be free to mark the Prophet’s Birthday 1443. This does not apply to multi-level terminals.

RTA has also announced revised timings for public buses, metro, trams and marine transport.

On the public holiday, the Dubai Metro (red line and green line) will run from 5am to 1am (the following day).

The Dubai Tram will be in service from 6am to 1am (the following day).

For Dubai public buses, main stations including the Gold Souq station will operate from 4.50am to 1.22am (the following day) and Al-Ghubaiba Station from 4.13am to 12.57am (the following day).

The Metro Link Bus Service at Centre Point, Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta, Dubai Mall/Burj Khalifa, Abu Hail, and Etisalat will run during the holiday from 5.am to 2.15am (the following day).

For those of you visiting Expo 2020 Dubai via the free bus service, do note that timings will remain the same.

For more information on the sub stations, inter-city buses and commercial coaches, water transport, ferries and abra, read this release from RTA here.

In addition to this, Service Provider Centres (Technical Testing Centres) and Customer Happiness Centres will also be closed on Thursday, October 21 2021. The Smart Customer Happiness Centres at Umm Ramool, Deira, Al Barsha, Al Manara, Al Kafaf, Al Tawar and the RTA Head Office will continue to operate as usual.

Images: Getty Images