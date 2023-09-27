When the little ones come to party…

The long weekend is nearly upon us, which means there is a whole host of exciting activities to do and fantastic family fun to get stuck into. Whether you have toddlers or teenagers, there’s something for everyone to do on this list. Go forth, and live your best long-weekend life.

Here are 15 wonderful things to do for the whole family this long weekend.

Take a break with nature at The Green Planet

The region’s only indoor tropical rainforest is celebrating the long weekend with plenty of fun things to do for visitors of all ages. Enjoy nature with none of the heat every single day of the weekend. It begins with ‘Nature Talks’ on Friday, September 29, where you can take a deep dive into the science with resident biologists at 12.30pm and 3pm. On Saturday, September 30 at 12.30pm and 3pm, enjoy a 15-minute meet and greet with the sloths during ‘Animal Encounters’. Finally on Sunday, October 1 from 10am to 12pm and from 3pm to 6pm, enjoy animal-related crafting activities at The Green Planet Café.

@thegreenplanetdubai

Cool off at Wild Wadi Waterpark

For those looking to make a splash, Wild Wadi Waterpark has an exciting weekend itinerary. Guests can treat themselves to the ‘All-You-Can-Eat Saturday’ deal where you can indulge in Greek salads, juicy burgers, chicken wraps, hotdogs, pizzas, classic corndogs and chicken nuggets at Firecrust Pizza and the Dhow & Lagoon Kitchen. The add-on deal can be purchased at the main gate for Dhs85 for adults and Dhs70 for children. Residents booking their tickets online can save up to 30 per cent.

@wildwadiwaterpark

See the city on water with Cha Cha Boat

Cha Cha Boat’s aquatic sightseeing tour of Dubai takes you through all the different canals and the coast of the city. You can sightsee, sunbathe or simply relax as the waters take you along. One boat can board up to six members, so it’s the perfect family activity. There are two starting points – Al Seef Marina and Marasi Drive Business Bay. The Al Seef ride will cost you Dhs460 for a 60-minute ride; Dhs690 for a 90-minute ride; Dhs850 for a 120 minute; and Dhs1,080 for a 180-minute ride. The Dubai Sunset Marasi Canal Architecture packages is priced at Dhs600 for a 60-minute ride; Dhs900 for a 90-minute ride; Dhs970 for a 120-minute ride; and Dhs1,560 for a 180-minute ride.

chachaboats.com

Break a sweat at Danube Sports World

Head over to Danube Sports World this Friday and avail of a sweet 50 per cent discount on badminton, basketball, cricket, football, table tennis, padel and more. It’s a great spot to get active and expel all that bubbling energy, and maybe even learn a sport or two. It is open from 10am to 3pm.

@danubesportsworld

Playground fun, but indoors with Le0 & Loona

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)



Located inside Dubai Festival City Mall, this is the spot where the children will be busy and the parents, happy. Leo & Loona is a massive indoor play area with plenty to keep the children entertained. There are over 30 attractions, as well as a family restaurant and event space for birthday parties. Designed for children aged between three and 10, it features pedal go-karts, trampolines, climbing walls, a foam pit, a ball pool, a magic sandbox, space rockets, glow-in-the-dark slides, and more. Entry prices start at Dhs179 for all-day access on weekdays and Dhs229 for all-day access on weekends. Children under two years old and adults go free.

leoloona.ae

Frolic among the flowers at Dubai Miracle Garden

Dubai Miracle Garden is opening this weekend and is one of the city’s most popular attractions. It is, after all, the world’s largest natural flower garden with 150 million flowers in full bloom. The beautiful space is sure to captivate the little ones with the colourful displays and designs. Be sure to go with phones and cameras fully charged.

@dubaimiraclegarden

Take on a challenge at Glitch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)



GLITCH in Al Ghurair Centre’s 40,000 square feet is packed with pure fun and is the perfect place to stay active indoors over the long weekend. With more than 30 action-packed attractions, including an indoor roller glider, there is never a dull moment here. Take on rock climbing, an obstacle course or face off in a variety of arcade games, including bowling, foosball, air hockey and more.

@glitcharabia

Bounce away at Bounce

This trampoline park is a one-of-a-kind indoor activity where children can let their spirits free and freestyle away. It’s called the home of freestyle, quite literally, and a game of the trampoline is lava would not work here, because it’s trampolines galore. There are also airbags and adventure challenges to create a fun, playground environment. Group sessions are available to book if your little one wants to bring a gang, or if you want to splurge, you can even book out the entire venue.

bounce.ae

Let the little ones live out their Formula 1 dreams

Go-karts seem to capture every child’s attention and Dubai Autodrome’s Kartdrome offers a fleet of leisure karts that deliver an excellent racing experience. The venue has both indoor and outdoor karting areas and features no less than 17 corners, a bridge and a tunnel to add to the excitement. There are categories for all ages, and all safety protocols are in place so that the little racers can have a safe, wonderful time.

dubaiautodrome.ae

Have some snow-tastic fun at Ski Dubai

This indoor snow wonderland is every child’s winter dream. Round up the whole family and go on an adventure at Ski Dubai, where you can go on rides and slides, or maybe catch a movie at Snow Cinema, all snuggled together.

skidxb.com

Pretend adulting at KidZania

One thing children love to do, is wish they were adults (if only they knew), and for all those little ones wanting to be not so little anymore, KidZania is a great place to take playing pretend to the next level. They can step into real-world professions and try their hand at different careers like flying a plane, experimenting for science, making Coca-Cola and more. The possibilities are endless. It’s mad fun and will make the grown-ups want to go back in time.

dubai.kidzania.com

Learn as you play at Oli Oli

This ‘play museum’ is one for learning and playing at the same time – the best combination, really. It features eight interactive galleries over two floors, 45 hands-on exhibits and other fun displays that will spark the joy of curiosity and discovery in the little ones. You can also host birthday parties in the space, have them engage in a dinosaur quest and even take part in anapana meditation classes.

olioli.me

Mesmerise the little ones at Aya Universe

Dancing colours, floating lasers and fascinating themed spaces – Aya Universe is all about bringing the beauty of the universe in tangible form to those curious about it. The venue is a walk-through entertainment park which is divided into 12 different zones. These luminous gardens, galaxies and observatories full of stars are sure to capture not just the attention of the young-ins, but the adults, too.

aya-universe.com

Perk up with Parkour DXB

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Circle Mall (@circlemalldxb)



At Parkour DXB, kids can expend their energy by jumping, swinging and kicking to overcome obstacle courses. It’s the largest parkour academy in the Middle East and a great place to allow children to have plenty of fun and free movement. The location is open for ages three and up.

parkourdxb.ae

Have family-friendly pool day fun at Twiggy Family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)



A family-friendly beach club? That’s Twiggy Family for you. As the name suggests, Twiggy Family is where both the grown-ups and the littles can have a great time together. It has a specially curated children’s menu, a splash pad for toddlers, shallow waters, inflatables to jump around on and space to build sand castles. Perfect for the whole family.

twiggy.ae

Images: Supplied