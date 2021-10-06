Discover the hotel’s most prestigious and previously-inaccessible spaces…

The sail-shaped, seven-star Burj Al Arab hotel is one of the most iconic and recognizable landmarks in Dubai, and in fact the world. A hotel such as this prides itself on exclusivity and grandeur and, unless you’re visiting for dinner, or are in a position to afford to stay, the chances are, what goes on behind closed doors here remains a mystery.

Until now. For the first time ever, Burj Al Arab is inviting the public on an exclusive 90-minute guided tour of the hotel to discover the mind-blowing architecture and its most exclusive accommodation: The Royal Suite, which has been inhabited by the likes of F1 powerhouse Lewis Hamilton, pop sensation Justin Bieber, and world-famous model, Kendall Jenner.

Tickets are now on sale for the tours, which launch on October 15 and will run every 15 minutes from 9.30am to 8.30pm daily. Tickets are priced at Dhs399 for the tour, with the option to add extra experiences such as a glass of bubbles at UMA or trying the hotel’s 24-carat Ultimate Gold Cappuccino.

What’s On is taking you for a peek inside.

The experience

You’ll start the tour with refreshments at the luxurious lounge at the Inside Burj Al Arab headquarters, which is located at Jumeriah Beach Hotel, before setting off on a buggy towards the remarkable hotel. The buggy makes a pit stop at the perfect location to get those all-important pictures with the Burj Al Arab stretching up behind you.

After learning about the Burj Al Arab vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, over 22 years ago, you’re led through the famous atrium, with its grand water features, huge aquarium and opulent gold fixtures, whilst hearing about the hotel’s incredible architecture and design.

Move over MTV Cribs, this is all about the Suite Life

Jaws seriously start dropping when you reach The Royal Suite, which is accessed by its own private elevator (or from the private helipad if you were arriving by helicopter). Greeted by the private butler, the suite sits over two floors, the second of which is reached by an ostentatious gold and marble staircase, lined with leopard print carpet (avid followers of Justin Bieber may remember a video of him dancing with his Rolex watch on this very spot back in 2017).

During the tour, you’ll see rich fabrics, luxury materials and exquisite design in every room. The suite boasts a huge reception room, a TV room, a study, fancy dining room and his-and-hers bedrooms. ‘Her’s’ features a luxurious pink-hued lounge and a huge round bed with a mirror on the ceiling, marble bath tub and Hermes products. ‘His’ has a dramatic round bed that actually rotates, a pillared marble bath tub and a walk-in shower fitted with 24-carat gold tiles. Each offers a ‘pillow menu’, so you can get the best possible night’s sleep.

Exhibition

The tour also features an exhibition suite, where you’ll absorb how the Burj Al Arab was conceptualised and built, with augmented reality iPads capturing old and new Dubai. The tour has its very own gift shop to take memorabilia away from the day, and you’ll end it enjoying refreshments at outdoor lounge Uma.

Images: Provided