The city has been visited by Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian and Cristiano Ronaldo…

With its awesome architecture, picture-perfect beaches and (almost) year-round sunshine, Dubai has become one of the globe’s most-visited destinations and, naturally, is hugely popular with the world’s celebrities.

But where do celebrities stay when they visit Dubai? From pop stars stars such as Justin Bieber to reality TV royalty, Kim Kardashian and British actresses like Michelle Keegan, here’s six luxury Dubai hotels loved by celebrities.

Atlantis, The Palm

Famous guests include: Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Scott Disick, Tamara Ecclestone

It’s one of the most recognisable hotels in the world and attracts some seriously A-list celebrities. Kim Kardashian visited with Scott Disick in 2017 and they famously filmed a rather dramatic episode of their show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, at the hotel. Kardashian stayed in the colossal ‘Royal Bridge Suite’ and Disick was housed in the wow-worthy ‘Underwater Suite’ which has floor to ceiling windows onto the hotel’s aquarium.

Atlantis The Palm, Crescent Road, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (04) 426 2000. atlantis.com/dubai

Burj Al Arab

Famous guests include: Justin Bieber, Claudia Schiffer, Andy Murray

When pop star Justin Bieber performed in Dubai back in May 2017, it wasn’t surprising that he opted to stay in the world’s only 7-star hotel – Burj Al Arab. Bieber posted a video to his Instagram of himself dancing on the lavish leopard print stairs in the luxury ‘Royal Suite’ at the hotel. Visitors to Zero Gravity were shocked when the A-lister showed up at the famed Dubai beach club’s ladies’ day during his visit to Dubai.

Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah Street, Dubai. Tel: (04) 301 7777. jumeirah.com

FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Famous guests include: Charlotte Crosby, Dawn Ward

Since it opened in March 2017, FIVE Palm Jumeirah has quickly become one of the hottest places to visit in the city for Dubai residents, holiday-makers and celebrities alike. From its Instagrammable pool to swanky terrace, The Penthouse, and ultra-chic restaurants such as Maiden Shanghai (recently visited by Cristiano Ronaldo), this hotel is definitely one to make your Instagram followers envious.

FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (04) 455 9999. fivehotelsandresorts.com

Jumeirah Al Naseem

Famous guests include: Hugo Taylor and Millie Mackintosh

The beautiful Jumeirah Al Naseem is just a stone’s throw away from Jumeirah Beach Hotel and Burj Al Arab. With lots of stunning bars and restaurants offering guests unparalleled views of Burj Al Arab, it’s no surprise that this is a celeb-favoured spot – even if just for that Instagram shot. Made in Chelsea alumni couple, Hugo Taylor and Millie Mackintosh have stayed a few times and on Taylor’s most recent visit, he snapped a shot at idyllic beachside bar, Shimmers.

Jumeirah Al Naseem, Jumeirah Road, Dubai. Tel: (04) 366 8888. jumeirah.com

Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Famous guests include: Olivia Attwood, Bradley Dack, Joe Wicks

The wave-shaped Jumeirah Beach Hotel has long been one of the city’s most iconic buildings. With numerous pools, bars, restaurants and stunning views of the sail-shaped Burj Al Arab, it’s undeniably one of Dubai’s most desirable holiday destinations. Ex-Love Islander, Olivia Attwood recently stayed there, where she got engaged to her footballer boyfriend, Bradley Dack. The Body Coach, aka Joe Wicks also stayed there with his family in October 2019, when he was in the city to attempt the world record for the largest group HIIT class.

Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Jumeirah Street, Dubai. Tel: (04) 348 0000. jumeirah.com

One&Only Royal Mirage

Famous guests include: Samantha Faiers, Mark Wright, Michelle Keegan, Manchester United

It’s no secret that Michelle Keegan (formerly of British soap opera, Coronation Street) and Mark Wright (ex-The Only Way is Essex cast member) are big fans of Dubai, having met here in 2012 and later even got engaged here. The last time they visited in October 2019, they opted to stay at the luxurious One&Only Royal Mirage. Samantha Faiers has also visited the hotel with her young family and Manchester United have been known to choose it as a place to relax during their warm weather training camps.

