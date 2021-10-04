The rumours are true, this Balearic beat boutique is capital bound…

Back in April we teased the idea that iconic Ibizan rave cave, Cafe Del Mar could be heading for Yas Bay’s new Hilton.

But today it has been confirmed, along with the *pinch us* tantalisingly imminent launch date of “later in 2021”. It’s coming to Abu Dhabi under the expert stewardship of Capital Motion (who are also delivering Siddharta Lounge, Bushra and Zeera in Yas Bay soon).

Talking about the announcement, Mario Samaha, Founder of Capital Motion, said: “We are thrilled to be expanding our collaboration with Miral at Yas Bay Waterfront and bringing Café del Mar to Abu Dhabi. This latest addition to the Capital Motion portfolio and to the already impressive line-up of nightlife and F&B outlets at Yas Bay Waterfront will offer guests a truly unique experience at a world-class entertainment venue.”

Cafe Del Mar is the stuff of Balearic legend. During its 40 year non-stop party manifesto, it launched an uncountable number of ‘chilled house’ playlists, hosted almost every DJ hall-of-famer, and established itself as an essential element of the Ibiza music phenomenon.

New Cafe Del Mar venues have sprung up in Phuket, Tenerife, mainland Spain, and there’s even one offering warm welcomes and fond farewells at Ibiza Airport.

Back in 2015, there was a UAE location penciled in for Dubai, which sadly never got the greenlight, but our neighbour’s loss turns out to be our gain.

The news that the Cafe Del Mar Beach Club will set up shop at Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island — presumably with the ‘manmade floating beach’ concept that was announced prior to launch, will be welcome news for those still mourning the closure of the emirate’s other ‘big in Ibiza’ sesh spot, Blue Marlin.

Clement Bontemps, Executive Director of Asset Management, Miral, talking about the news said: “Accompanied by recently unveiled award-winning concepts such as Siddharta Lounge, Bushra and Asia Asia, Café del Mar complements Yas Bay Waterfront’s line up of remarkable nightlife and F&B venues, many of which are debuting in Abu Dhabi for the first time.”

“We look forward to the opening of Yas Bay Waterfront to offer visitors and residents unmatched experiences that reinforce Yas Island’s position as a global leisure and entertainment destination.”

It looks like we may have to wait until next year for the opening of Yas Bay Waterfront, but with so much happening in the last quarter of 2021, that time will fly by.

Images: Provided