Bijoux will take place every Monday from October 11…

Nothing says ‘date night’ in quite the same seductive tone, as ‘dinner and a show’. And Cove Beach Abu Dhabi’s brand new Bijoux night, does it all, pushed up against the romantic backdrop of the wild blue yonder.

Bijoux, which will take place every Monday from October 11, is a genuine capital-first, pairing an extravagant seven-course fine dining menu, with a thrilling cabaret-esque collection of live music and glittering theatrics.

At this point, you’re probably wondering what this will all cost you, and at Dhs500 — we think that represents (appropriately) dramatically good value.

Show business

The series of five to seven-minute shows throughout the course of the evening will feature an international cast of performers. Acts include feature Britain’s Got Talent finalists Aaron and Jasmine, world-class singer Eleonora Barbacini, there are acrobats and contortionists, and… all that jazz.

Gastro business

Bijoux’s menu is a stage for sophistication, featuring headline acts of Cove Beach’s signature nigiri selection, lobster risotto and wagyu short rib.

The event will take place from 8pm every Monday, and your drinks will be charged separately.

UnCovering what else is on

Cove Beach’s weekly entertainment schedule is about to get a huge boost with the arrival of some new (and return of several fan favourite) theme nights and promotions.

On Friday 808 hits the sand with big 80s and 90s sounds — it’s a hip-hop and R&B deck-trospective with legendary DJs: DVS, Keeny, and Nuf. Ladies get comp’d Spanish grape blends between 5pm and 7pm. From October 8.

Saturday’s Garden of Cove is also back with Baleieric beats powered by Ibiza global radio and a 1pm to 5pm Dhs299 unlimited drinks package (and 20 per cent off the menu). From October 9.

Tuesday are dedicated to live music with the Unplugged sessions. Featured artists include Jay Abo, Dina Stars, Aston Wylie, and Clarita de Quiroz and there’s a bottomless drink package for Dhs199 (includes two selected bites). From October 12.

Things get caliente on Wednesdays with Little Havana. Latin sounds, Latin food and an unlimited drinks package for Dhs199 (and two special bites). From October 13.

And as always, on Thursday, it’s all about that Rosè. Day packages from Dhs149, evening packed from Dhs99.

Cove Beach, Makers District, Al Reem Island. Tel: (056) 39 87895, @covebeachabudhabi

Images: Provided