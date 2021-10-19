There will be six different areas and concepts…

When it comes to finding live music, sports and a big old dose of ‘craic’, few venues spring to mind quite like McGettigan’s. Soon, you’re about to get an even bigger dose of the Irish pub as an 18,000 square foot McGettigan’s is set to open in City Walk this month.

Known for its brilliant happy hours and relaxed approach to socializing, McGettigan’s already has successful venues in JLT, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, JBR and DWTC, but this huge new venue is the first time it’s coming to City Walk, where it will be found in ‘The Square’.

This is a new concept though, known as ‘Home by McGettigan’s’. Spread over two floors, the venue has been designed to ‘evoke notions of home comforts’. Visitors will find four indoor areas, a patio and terrace, known as the Lounge, Kitchen, Loft, Attic and Garden.

The venue will be licensed and is sure to become a popular new watering hole for the residents and workers around City Walk and beyond. In terms of aesthetics, there will be a rustic-meets-industrial vibe, but we’re sure there will be some signature McGettigan’s style thrown in there.

Dennis McGettigan, CEO McGettigan’s Group said: “We are very proud to be involved in relaunching this unique space within City Walk. We want the new Home by McGettigan’s to be a hub for the local community of residents and workers, as well as a prominent destination within an area that already boasts key attractions such as Coca Cola Arena and Green Planet. Expect the usual McGettigan’s focus on great food, drinks and entertainment but delivered in a new style and ambience.”

Whilst we don’t yet have any renders or images of the new venue, we will be sure to let you know when we do…

Home by McGettigan’s, The Square, City Walk, opening soon. mcgettigans.com

