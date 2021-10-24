This chic outdoor venue is sure to be next on your must-visit list…

When it comes to chic Mediterranean-inspired venues, the beachy shores of Palm Jumeirah, JBR and beyond are in usually in favour. Soon though, Downtown Dubai is set to get a slice of the action with the opening of brand new restaurant, Urla, which can be found on the fountain level of Address Downtown Dubai.

The aesthetics, menu and all-round vibes of Urla take influence from Spain, Greece and Turkey. The venue is actually named after the town of Urla, which is known as a ‘gastronomical corner in the West Coast of Turkey’. The outdoor venue perfectly frames scenes of the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Fountains.

Urla has been created around the concept of a coastline, with curved features and a colour palette of whites and blues. On the menu is Agean-inspired cuisine including fresh seafood which can be cooked in a plethora of ways, from charcoal grilling to a live cooking show right in front of you.

It will serve up lunch from 12pm to 4pm daily, and a happy hour runs from 4pm to 7pm, so you can toast to the sun setting over the Burj Khalifa. Dinner is served daily from 7pm to 11.30pm, and drinks and expertly-created cocktails will be served until 3am for those night owls amongst you.

There’s a huge wine selection at Urla which has been carefully chosen by its wine sommelier and the cocktails look set to be as Instagrammable as they are tasty, decorated with edible flowers and fresh fruits.

Urla will officially open in November, however we don’t yet know an exact date.

Urla, Address Downtown Dubai, opening in November…

Images: Provided