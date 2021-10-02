It’s such a powerful video…

A new video has been released of riders performing gravity-defying stunts on show horses at various iconic locations across Dubai. The horses are part of Her Highness Sheikha Maitha Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s Team Z7, and the video is truly spectacular.

The Team Z7 show horses are a thrilling team of performing horses and riders who put on mesmerising live show performances, events, film work, marketing and advertising displays. The show horses are trained to perform incredible stunts and tricks .

The clip published on Z7’s Instagram captures the Z7 show horses in front of Gate Avenue in DIFC, riding through the desert, and herding a caravan of camels. Next up is a stunning shot of a black horse galloping in the surf in front of the world-famous Burj Al Arab before lying down on the sand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Z7 Show Horses (@z7showhorses)

Serious action shots come up next when gravity-defying stunts are performed on the show horses: one rider leans all the way back as a horse rears up on its hind legs; another rider holds himself upside down as the horse gallops . Another shot shows a rider stood on the backs of two horses simultaneously as he guides two more horses in front of them.

Team Z7 was founded by Her Highness Sheikha Maitha Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who, amongst other things, is known for her sporting passion, as a pioneering patron of high-goal Polo, as well as her prowess in Karate and Taekwondo, the latter of which she competed for the UAE in the 2008 Summer Olympics.

Based in Zabeel, Dubai, team Z7 is a competitive sport horse stables, home to 150 horses worldwide, 100 of which are stabled in Dubai during the competition season which is from November to April.

Images: Social