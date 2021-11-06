6 brilliant things to do in Dubai this week: November 14 to 17

Your weekly must-do guide…

This week we have an action-packed itinerary for you, whether you want to enjoy live music nights, a big business lunch or yoga with a view, here are six fun things you should be doing in Dubai this week.

Sunday November 14

1. Jam out to some live music

Bagatelle’s Unplugged event, held 8pm to 3am every Sunday features a roll call of outstanding musical talent, pitched at a laidback party-starting vibe. Be sure to sample the signature dish, Poulet Rôti à la Truffe Noire, with foie gras, wild mushrooms and potatoes grand-mère, while you’re there.

Bagatelle, Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, every Sun 8pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 354 5035, @bagatelledubai

Monday November 15

2. Enjoy yoga at Expo 2020 Dubai

Expo 2020 Dubai is hosting yoga classes for ladies, led by instructor Zeina Assaf on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays from 9.30am to 10.30am. Best of all, the classes are free for ladies who have a valid Expo 2020 ticket. You’ll need to pre-register your attendance using the Glofox app, and you’ll be required to come prepared with your own towel and mat. Even better, if you drive to Expo 2020, you’ll also get complimentary valet parking if you have registered for the classes.

Expo 2020 Water Feature, near Jubilee Park, Expo 2020 Dubai, Sun to Tues, 9.30am to 10.30am, free.

3. Vibe with cool musicians

Room 84 is the name of Indochine’s brand new live music night, which runs every Monday. The stylish venue incorporates a stripped-back living room concept to deliver top live music artists from the region and beyond. The performances will feature a weekly rotation of singers and musicians, playing three live sets between 8.30pm and midnight.

Indochine Dubai, Gate Precinct Building 3, DIFC, Mondays 7pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 208 9333. @indochinedxb

Tuesday November 16

4. Enjoy a brilliant business lunch

99 Sushi is offering an impressive nine-course Omakase business lunch. ‘Omakase’ literally means “leave it with me”, so hand over ordering control to the kitchen, then sit back and enjoy a procession of nine courses of elegant Japanese cuisine, such as Kobe edamame, gyozas, nigiri, and more. The Dhs149 lunch is available Sunday to Thursday, from noon until 3.30pm.

99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant, Address Downtown, Downtown Dubai, business lunch available Sun to Thur, 12pm to 3.30pm. Tel: (0)4 547 2241. 99sushibar.com

Wednesday November 17

5. Check out a new Greek restaurant

Cure your cravings for authentic Greek cuisine with the opening of brand new alfresco restaurant, Anása. Found in Conrad Dubai, the poolside spot will transport you to Grecian isles with its rustic decor and delicious flavours. Inspired by the laidback lifestyle of the Aegean, Anása, which means ‘breath’, aims to offer a relaxing urban oasis from within the bustling cityscape. Live Greek music will be on the agenda every weekend, to entertain guests while they tuck into authentic bites.

Anása, Conrad Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, daily 7pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 444 7040. conraddubai.com @anasadxb

6. Dine at the helm of a top Indonesian chef

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah’s Southeast Asian restaurant, Lao, has a new chef de cuisine, Bayu Fidiyanto, from Indonesia. To celebrate, the restaurant is offering the Indonesian Expedition menu throughout November, when guests can dine on four courses including Gado-Gado, Soto Ayam, Beef Rendang and mango pudding, priced at Dhs299 per person with a welcome cocktail.

Lao, Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah, Nov 1 to 30, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs299. Tel: (0)4 818 2222. waldorfastoria.com/dubai