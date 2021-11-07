Painting the skies with fire…

It’s no secret that the UAE absolutely loves a firework display.

It often doesn’t even need much of an excuse to launch record-breaking pyrotechnic displays into low-earth-orbit.

It’s a Tuesday *BOOM* a sale has started *WHIZZZ* a sale has ended *BANG*.

You may then be expecting Abu Dhabi to go extra hard then when celebrating the UAE’s 50th National Day. It’s the country’s Golden Jubilee after all, and few things paint national pride quite as theatrically as kaleidoscopic sky fire.

Flying the national colours

Confirmed locations for fireworks on Thursday, December 2, the UAE’s National Day include…

Abu Dhabi Corniche — old faithful. This popular pyrotechnic staging point might have a wall of tower blocks in front of it, but a) that provides plenty of awesome lofty places to view the displays from and b) those colour bursts go high, making the display visible over much of the business end of the city. This display starts at 9pm.

Al Ain — National Day wouldn’t feel like National Day in the Garden City without a few sky bangers. This display starts at 9pm.

Al Dhafra — There will also be a display in Al Dhafra at 9pm on December 2.

Al Wathba — In addition to all of the special Year of the 50th celebrations going down at Zayed Festival, there will be a huge special edition of their weekly fireworks on December 2. Tickets are Dhs5.

Bawabat Al Sharq Mall — Will host a National Day Flash Mob from 6pm, and a fireworks display that kicks off at 8pm on December 2.

Yas Bay — Between December 2 and 4, the then newly opened Yas Bay will also host a waterfront firework spectacular at 9pm. There will also be a host of other live entertainment.

Al Maryah Island — There are two nights of fireworks (on Thursday December 2 and Friday December 3).

