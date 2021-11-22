The sale is on now…

‘Ultra-low-fare’ airline, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has just launched a huge 50 per cent off sale across all of its destinations.

The promotion celebrates the UAE’s 50th anniversary, the Golden Jubilee, and although the big day is officially December 2 — this sale has started now.

These wildly low fares to epic vacation destinations are available to book on the website and app.

Wizz Air now offers a total of 33 international flight routes, including Alexandria (Egypt); Almaty (Kazakhstan); Athens (Greece); Baku (Azerbaijan); Belgrade (Serbia); Kutaisi (Georgia); Kyiv (Ukraine); Manama (Bahrain); Moscow (Russia); Muscat (Oman); Odesa (Ukraine); Sarajevo (Bosnia); Sohag (Egypt); Tel-Aviv (Israel); Tirana (Albania); and Yerevan (Armenia).

The cheapest Abu Dhabi flights ?

Before the sale was announced, What’s On had conducted a quick price check on some of the routes and found legit bookable return airfares to Muscat from Dhs58 (that’s literally less than the taxi TO the airport) and to Athens from Dhs358. These prices are inclusive of taxes.

You can also take advantage of the Wizz Flex option, which allows you to cancel your flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and the full fare immediately back in airline credit.

Even cheaper flights

And sure 50 per cent is a big discount, but they can go lower. The airline is giving 50 selected people 100 per cent off their flights. That’s a free flight to anywhere on the network.

To be in with a chance — take a photo of a UAE landmark and post it on your IG feed with the hashtag, #UAE50WithWIZZ and tagging @Wizzair.

Please note you should always check visa, entry and exit requirements as well as passport validity before you travel.

