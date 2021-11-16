It’s the best time of the year to shop…

With Christmas just around the corner, there’s never been a better time to snap up those gifts, or treat yourself to a coveted new gadget, beauty buys, homeware and more. Amazon.ae has announced the launch of its biggest annual sale of the year – White Friday – with up to 70 per cent off selected products across the site.

The massive sale will run for eight whole days, from midnight on Monday, November 22 until Monday, November 29. You’ll find massive discounts across electronics, fashion, sports, beauty, kitchen, home, and more. Usually the White Friday sale lasts for seven days, so you have an extra day to shop this year.

Amazon.ae Prime Members will even have another extra day to enjoy the incredible discounts, with access to the sales 24-hours earlier than its launch date – from midnight on Sunday, November 21. To become an Amazon Prime Member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here. Prime members get free one-day delivery, delivery from Amazon US and UK and lots of entertainment.

You’ll be able to bag the best deals on a range of items, from electricals including TVs, laptops, smartphones and tablets, to home necessities such as fridges, washing machines, kitchen gadgets and more. Amazon also sells a range of health and beauty care, such as perfumes, creams, grooming gadgets, personal care and nutrition and supplements. If you can think of it, Amazon probably sells it.

Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President for Amazon in Middle East and North Africa (MENA) says: “Since it landed in the UAE seven years ago, White Friday has become a much-awaited shopping moment across the country. It has been a huge hit amongst customers as they have saved millions of Dirhams each time, which is why we wanted to give them even more time this year to enjoy making savings with an eight-day event for the very first time, and a full 24-hour early access window for Prime members. The team at Amazon.ae has been working hand in hand with the world’s top brands, as well as small and medium sized businesses across the UAE, to bring customers the best ever White Friday Sale, with bigger deals on a wider selection than ever before. Stay tuned as we reveal the deals over the following days.”

Images: Provided