Winterfest is back with live music, food and entertainment…

We don’t know about you but we can’t get enough of the dreamy November weather. Outdoor season is back and if your idea of a great day involves sitting in a beer garden, drinking and eating with friends, and listening to live music, you’ll love this.

Winterfest, a three-day open air festival, is back at popular British gastropub Reform Social & Grill. It will take place this weekend in the courtyard and expansive green lakeside area, which is dotted with proper pub benches. Enjoy drinks stations serving up craft beer, cider, spritzers and tuck into classic British bites.

The family-friendly event is running on Friday, November 19 and Saturday, November 20. As well as six hours of live music from performers who will belt out classic songs, the venue’s outdoor barbecue will be serving up an array of BBQ-worthy dishes such as meaty burgers.

You’ll need to purchase tokens for the event, each of which can be redeemed against food or beverages. Ten tokens are Dhs180, 20 tokens are Dhs360 and 50 tokens are Dhs800. There’s plenty to keep the little ones entertained whilst the adults catch up, with sets from popular kids’ performer, Magic Phil, as well as a Photo Booth and bubble artist.

When the sun goes down, fire pits will be lit and there will be plenty of beanbags for you to pull up and sit alongside them. Reform Social & Grill is well-loved by British expats in particular for its relaxed British pub vibes, large garden area and menu that serves up British pub grub classics.

Don’t forget, your pet pooches are always welcome at Reform. You can also browse and purchase personalized gifts and stocking fillers from the pop-up Tied Up With String marketplace.

Winterfest, Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai, Friday, November 19 and Saturday, November 20, midday to late. Tel: (0)4 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae

Images: Social/provided