Now you have no excuse not to clear out your wardrobe…

Ties Up With String, a local online marketplace selling products from small UAE based businesses, is launching a weekly outdoor market. Invoking serious feelings of nostalgia, the car boot sale style market will take place every Saturday at Reform Social and Grill.

The concept aims to not only encourage residents to shop local, but also to reuse, recycle and repurpose their unwanted items. You don’t need to be a business to get involved, simply gather your pre-loved goods in the back of your car and pay the Dhs50 fee.

If you’ve been meaning to empty out the garage, clear out your wardrobe or just give a new home to your previously loved items, this is the golden opportunity to do your part in keeping the landfills to a minimum.

For shoppers, the market is free entry and there will be a farmer’s market, breakfast food stations, Bloody Marys, and much more every Saturday between 8am and 10am at Reform. Remember to pack reusable bags to avoid any single use plastic waste.

Cars will be lined up on the grass next to the restaurant, for shoppers to peruse and browse the breadth of items available. Reform Social & Gill is a family-friendly, pet-friendly dining destination, ideal for spending the day in this beautiful balmy weather.

Tied Up With String Car Boot Sale Mornings, Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Saturdays, 8am to 10am, cars Dhs50, entry free. tiedupwithstring.ae

Images: Instagram