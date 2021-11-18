Sponsored: The festive season is upon us…

Christmas is just around the corner, which means it’s time to dig into those festive feels. It’s not too early to start making your Christmas plans, and Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah has you covered. From afternoon tea to dinners, a Christmas brunch and even a New Year’s Eve gala, here’s where to find all of that holiday magic.

What’s happening at Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah over Christmas…

Festive Afternoon Tea

For those who love everything in miniature, an afternoon tea will always hit the spot. Check out the festive afternoon tea offering at Peacock Alley anytime between December 1 and 31. This one includes lobster blinis, ginger bread cheesecake, as well as mini-mince pies, apple cinnamon Chantilly tartlet and red Morello cherry Christmas ball.

Peacock Alley, Dec 1 to 31, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs210.

Social Festive Dinner

A gorgeous Christmas Eve dinner is taking place at Social by Heinz Beck. It’s a five-course set menu and dishes include crispy octopus with marinated apple and raspberry, scallop ravioli with salicornia and beluga caviar, and salt baked seabass with five spices and white truffle. We recommend bagging a seat on the terrace for some amazing views.

Social by Heinz Beck, Dec 24, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs600 for the set menu or Dhs1,100 with a wine pairing.

Sociale Saturday Festive Brunch

Saturday, December 25 is officially Christmas Day, and what better way to celebrate than with your nearest and dearest at a brunch? If you’re not about a traditional roast dinner, you’ll like the Italian dishes here which include oyster, truffle, caviar and foie gras. A lovely selection of cocktails will be prepared at your table and there will be live music, courtesy of the DJ.

Social by Heinz Beck, Dec 25, 1pm to 4.30pm, Dhs490 soft, Dhs690 house drinks.

An unforgettable New Year’s Eve at Social by Heinz Beck

It will be a fabulous affair at Social by Heinz Beck on New Year’s Eve with an six-course Italian set menu created by world-renowned, three-Michelin-star Chef Heinz Beck. The terrace looks out across the water to the iconic Dubai skyline, where you’ll be able to see fireworks at midnight. Tickets include access to a gala dinner and a glass of bubbles to ring in the New Year.

Social by Heinz Beck, Dec 31, 6.30pm to 12am, Dhs1200 per person excluding beverages, Dhs2000 per person inclusive of grape pairing, Dhs3200 per person inclusive of unlimited bubbles until 12 midnight.

NYE Asian Dinner at Lao

If you prefer Asian cuisine, check out the New Year’s Eve dinner at Lao. The four-course dinner includes grilled octopus, crunchy Asian orange salad, Katong laksa soup, grilled chops with Indonesian gule broth, bean curd yellow curry, and steamed seabream. For dessert there’s an Asian brûlée.

Lao, December 31, 7pm to 2am, Dhs400 for food, Dhs600.

Moulin Rouge Gala Dinner

If your New Year’s Eve just wouldn’t be complete without an out-of-this-world soiree, book in for the Moulin Rouge Gala Dinner. It will take place outdoors, and will be transformed into a Moulin Rouge-themed wonderland, complete with a windmill, Eiffel Tower photo op, cabaret dancers, performers and more. A lavish buffet have an oyster and caviar bar, and a crustacés & coquillages station overflowing with king crab, lobster and Japanese sea urchin. Mains include tomahawk, Wagyu tenderloin, lamb T-bone, lobster, Hokkaido scallop and more. You’ll be in a prime position to see fireworks break out over the Palm Jumeirah when the clock strikes 12am.

Palm Avenue, Dec 31, 7pm to 2am, Dhs1800 per person inclusive of soft beverages, Dhs2700 per person inclusive of house beverages and a glass of champagne, Dhs1200 per child between the ages of six and 11, Dhs20,000 for a VIP cabana (maximum of five guests).

For bookings: Tel: (0)4 818 2222 or email dxbpd.restaurants@waldorfastoria.com

To book online: waldorfastoria3.hilton.com

Images: Provided