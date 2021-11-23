Sponsored: DJ Sigala will be on the decks…

Zero Gravity is the stalwart Dubai beach club that just keeps the party magic going. It’s turning eight years old in November and, to celebrate, it’s throwing a huge one-off evening brunch with tracks brought to you by DJ Sigala, the DJ and producer behind Easy Love, Came Here For Love, Wish You Well and Sweet Lovin.

The brunch will kick off from 9pm and run until 1am on Friday, November 26 with four hours of unlimited food and beverages. It will take place poolside and near to the stage with live drinks stations serving up pretty much any type of tipple that takes your fancy, and a varied buffet.

One Big Birthday Night Brunch is priced at Dhs299 for ladies and Dhs349 for guys including unlimited food and drinks from 9pm to 1am. Zero Gravity is doing entertainment in style with its resident DJ (before Sigala takes to the stage), a violinist, fire dancers on the beach and dancers on the stage. A huge 8th birthday cake will come out to the stage just before Sigala’s set.

Prepare to be wowed with mind-bending magic tricks from Dubai’s coolest magician, Normando, who has performed for the likes of Paris Hilton, Manny Pacquiao, Ne-Yo, Cristiano Ronaldo, and more. He’s often spotted on Dubai’s party scene, dazzling people with his out-of-this world magic tricks.

Zero Gravity has firmly cemented itself over the years as one of the coolest beach clubs in Dubai. It constantly draws in crowds for its fun pool party brunches and great Dubai Marina location. Pop star Justin Bieber has paid it a visit on more than one occasion, much to the delight of onlookers.

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Saturday, November 27, doors open at 9pm, Dhs299 for ladies and Dhs349 for guys. Tel: (0)4 399 0009. 0-gravity.ae

Images: Provided