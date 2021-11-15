The change appeared on phones this morning…

Eagle-eyed residents may have spotted a change to their network provider name on Monday, November 15 to ‘Tolerance’. If you did spot you’re probably wondering ‘why?’ Well, it’s to help celebrate International Day for Tolerance.

November 16 was declared by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as International Day for Tolerance back in 1995. According to UNESCO’s 1995 Declaration of Principles on Tolerance, ‘Tolerance is respect, acceptance and appreciation of the rich diversity of our world’s cultures, our forms of expression and ways of being human.’

The change to the network was noticed on Etisalat and du.

"الإمارات تنسج بنهجها الخير الذي أرساه زايد أنموذجًا عالميًا في التسامح والتعايش..كسبت به قلوب الملايين حول العالم..هنالك الكثيرون على امتداد الوطن يكنون المحبة لنا في قلوبهم.. يتعايشون معنا ويشاطروننا أحلامنا وتطلعاتنا."

صاحب السمو الشيخ @MohamedBinZayed #اليوم_العالمي_للتسامح pic.twitter.com/riZahzXMFw — اتصالات الإمارات (@etisalat) November 15, 2021

So, how is the UAE celebrating?

The UAE is celebrating with a number of interfaith summits, programs, forums and more. Additionally, a number of events are taking place at Expo 2020 Dubai starting today until November 18.

Here’s a schedule of events

November 15: Mexico Film series on Tolerance and Inclusivity Week at 2pm at Terra Auditorium

November 16: Various activities by Kenya starting at 10am at Kenya Pavilion

November 17: Czech Republic Forum 2000 at 2pm and 6pm at Terra Auditorium followed by a performance with the Arab Orchestra of Nazareth at 7pm at Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre

November 18: Festival of Indigenous and Tribal Ideas at Hall 2A South.

The entire schedule can be found here. Do call ahead or check the website as there may be further updates to the agenda.

During the announcement of the activities and initiatives of the National Festival for Tolerance and Coexistence, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan stated, ‘We are keen to launch the festival from Expo 2020 Dubai sharing with all people of the world the UAE’s experience of Tolerance and Coexistence’

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak was named the Minister of Tolerance by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai back in October 2017. Sheikh Mohammed tweeted the announcement stating, ‘Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak is an honourable Emirati, popular throughout local and global communities.’

For more information regarding the National Festival of Tolerance or to keep up to date, visit this website nationalfestivaloftolerance.ae