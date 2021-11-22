Sponsored: The class takes place on Wednesday November 24…

Fans of beauty and wellness should mark their calendar for Wednesday November 24 as top skincare brand Elemis is hosting a special one-off masterclass. Taking place at the award-winning Remède Spa at The St. Regis Abu Dhabi, the event will see two 90-minute sessions held at either 2pm to 3.30pm or 4pm to 5.30pm.

Join Remède Spa and Elemis’ expert therapists for a calming day of pampering, product testing and exclusive shopping opportunities, perfect for anyone looking to taking care of the skin this winter.

Participants will receive bespoke skin care recommendations and the chance to test out luxurious cleansers, moisturisers, serums and more. Learn about the properties of each product and which are specifically designed to benefit your skin’s needs.

Priced at Dhs150 per person, the charge is fully redeemable against Elemis products, and you’ll receive a Dhs150 voucher to use on a treatment at Remède Spa, along with an exclusive goodie bag.

If you’re already thinking about Christmas shopping, this is the perfect opportunity to treat the beauty-lover in your life. Guests at the event will enjoy exclusive access to the festive gift boxes, and be able to reserve products for presents.

The two masterclasses are set to be held in small groups, so spaces are limited and participants should register their interest by calling (0)2 694 4100 or emailing remede.abudhabi@stregis.com.

Remède Spa, The St. Regis Abu Dhabi, Nation Tower, Corniche, Wednesday Nov 24, 2pm to 3.30pm or 4pm to 5.30pm, Dhs150. Tel: (0)2 694 4100. @stregisabudhabi