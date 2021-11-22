Sponsored: Taking you on a gastronomic joy ride from Thursday through Saturday…

Sofitel Dubai The Palm has just launched three brand new brunches, all alike in quality, but each offering something a little different.

These tailored feasts will take you from a spiced-up Thursday night, to a laidback Saturday fun day. Join us, as we take a tour through Sofitel Dubai The Palm’s new brunching trinity.

And, What’s On pro tip: You can get 20 per cent off the prices below by buying a prepaid voucher in advance.

Thursday — Desi Junction

Come on down on Thursday night because at this weekend jump starter, the spice is always right. Found at Zoya by Maui, you can enjoy the full aromatic concerto of authentic South Asian street market cuisine. Hit the buffet and live cooking stations for dishes as fish koliwada and Kerela fried chicken (we see what they did there), butter chicken, mutton rogan josh, paneer madras, dal tadka, Bombay chowpatty, pani puri and more. To make the evening even more memorable, there’s a live guitarist and singer and guests have the option of dining outside to soak up those moonlit Palm Jumeirah beach views.

Thu 7pm to 11pm, Dhs195 including free-flowing masala chai and lassi, kids Dhs98.

Friday — PH Brunch

Taking place at one of Dubai’s most celebrated meateries, Porterhouse Steaks & Grills – the PH brunch is the litmus test for a lit weekend. This prohibition-era themed banquet invites diners to a refined selection of prime cuts and sophisticated sides — including USA 120 Days grain-fed roasted strip loin carved right on your table, whether you choose inside or terrace seating. You’ll also find sizzling beef brisket, prawns thermidor, grilled lamb merguez sausages as well as a large selection of appetizers and desserts. In terms of entertainment, you’ll find a mystery unfold throughout your meal — and if you can figure it out, you can win some huge prizes. And of course it wouldn’t be a Porterhouse party without a soundtrack spun by the resident DJ.

Fri 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs495 house. There’s an after party from 4pm to 8pm with 40 per cent off selected drinks.

Saturday — Family Fiesta Brunch

Weekends are for family fun times, and they rarely come as fun as this Sofitel Saturday stunner. Held at The World Eatery, this brunch offers a little something for everyone — both on the plate and off it. Buffet highlights include sushi, pizza, hotdogs, burgers, vegan dishes quesadillas, nachos, tacos and noodles. Entertainment is available in the form of a dedicated play area, balloon modelling, a magic show and engaging arts and crafts. Diners can choose from inside as well as alfresco seating, to make the most of Dubai’s gorgeous autumn temps.

Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs325 soft, Dhs425 house, Dhs105 for kids. Sofitel Dubai The Palm, East – Crescent Rd. Tel: (04) 455 6677, @sofiteldubaipalm

Images: Provided