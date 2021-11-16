They have the ultimate box of ice-breakers…

When you’re heading out on that all-important first date in Dubai, it can be difficult to know where to go. You need somewhere with gorgeous food and cocktails and a buzzing atmosphere, but not too loud so you can actually get to know each other. Garth, a new Southern-European ‘Neo Bistro’ has just what you need with the launch of a Tuesday date night special.

This beautiful venue is technically a ‘private members club’, however it welcomes non-members to dine (your date doesn’t need to know that though). You’ll find it The Nine Member’s Lounge at Kempinski Mall of the Emirates, and it’s an intimate setting with chic interiors and plenty of pampass grass.

Garth knows it can be a little tricky to get the conversation flowing on a first date, so they’ve got a box of ice breaker cards for your table. Instead of the boring questions, you can get straight to the fun stuff to get that laughter going (everyone knows laughter is the key to love, right?), with silly questions such as ‘would you rather never eat ketchup ever again, or eat ketchup with every meal?’.

The food at Garth is bound to impress, with dishes taking influence from Italian, Greek and Southern French cuisine. For the date night special, you can enjoy two sharing starters, one main each, sharing desserts and a bottle of wine or Prosecco for Dhs380. Even if it’s not your first date, it really ticks all of the date night boxes.

Dishes include: Seabass ceviche with coconut tiger milk, popcorn and chili; beef tartare, with brioche, capers, and a rich mustard dressing; and truffle linguine with burrata and a creamy truffle sauce. Save room for dessert, with the special basque burnt cheesecake with pistachios.

After dinner, head outside to the cool terrace to sip on more expertly-crafted drinks from the bar.

GARTH, Kempinski Mall of the Emirates, Dubai, date night special runs on Tuesdays from 8pm, priced at Dhs380 for two people. Tel: (0)58 530 7499. @garthdubai

Images: Provided