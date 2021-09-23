The space comprises of a restaurant, lush green terrace and cigar lounge…

September in Dubai is a time of new beginnings and that means a whole load of fabulous new venues are opening across the city. One such venue is GARTH, a brand new Southern-European ‘Neo Bistro’ is opening at Kempinski Mall of the Emirates very soon.

The chic new restaurant, complete with a lush green terrace and cigar lounge is part of Majid Al Futtaim’s newly-launching The Nine Member’s Lounge at Kempinski Mall of the Emirates. Whilst GARTH is currently open to members and friends, there are plans to open to a wider audience later on this year.

A Neo Bistro is part of a movement, inspired by reimagined approachable dining in Paris. In terms of aesthetics, GARTH dons a neutral palette of warm beiges, browns, creams and dusky pinks. Pampas grass features in a big way, lining the windows and overhead of the bar.

GARTH will serve up dishes with influences from Italian, Greek and Southern French cuisine. There will be a dedicated raw bar serving raw fish and seafood plates, with other dishes on the menu including top-quality meats, fish and greens. Cocktails, New and Old World wines, premium spirits and more will also be served.

No contemporary lounge would be complete without entertainment, and the music here is produced by a team from Moscow. Sounds include new wave funk, soul, jazz and chill rave, and there are set to be live singers and soul acoustic piano music for special dinners.

