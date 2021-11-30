Sponsored: Turkey all sorted thanks to Jumeirah…

Say yes to Yuletide help this season, by skipping the stress of Christmas cooking and leaving it to the experts at Jumeirah. Here’s a look at the options…

THE DUCK HOOK

Dubai’s Hill’s ‘Festive Roast in the Post’ returns offering par-cooked turkey, beef or its vegan option, packaged alongside all the trimmings, including sausages in blankets, duck fat roast potatoes, honey roasted parsnips, red cabbage, cauliflower cheese, gravy, cranberry sauce and either a classic Christmas pud, sticky toffee pudding or apple crumble. Plus, each parcel includes mince pies and crackers.

Dates: Available until December 26 (48 hours’ notice required)

Prices: Dhs399 for 2 people; Dhs699 for 4 people, Dhs949 for 6 people; Dhs1,199 for 8 people; Dhs1,399 for 10 people

Order: Collection from Jumeirah Emirates Towers, or pay just Dhs50 for delivery across Dubai. Visit jumeirah.com/turkeytakeaway, or call (055) 7813244

JUMEIRAH BEACH HOTEL

This turkey takeaway includes roast vegetables, potatoes, chicken chipolatas, herb and onion stuffing, gravy and cranberry sauce. Plus, choose one of the Christmas log options, and receive cookies and stollen.

Dates: Available until December 23 to 25 (advance notice required)

Prices: Dhs750 (5-7kg); Dhs950 (9-11kg)

Order: Collection from Jumeirah Beach Hotel. Visit jumeirah.com/turkeytakeaway, or call (052) 6801334

JUMEIRAH ZABEEL SARAY

For a fine-dining feast at home, try Jumeirah Zabeel Saray’s luxurious turkey takeaway, featuring foie gras and fig jam, truffle brioche, a roast Norfolk turkey with duck fat potatoes, pumpkin and truffle mash, cauliflower cheese, and sausage and prune patties. Also included, one Christmas pud, mince pies, crackers, and a useful instructional video to help ensure you re-heat and serve your turkey to perfection.

Dates: Available until December 26 (advance notice required)

Prices: Dhs399 for 2 people; Dhs699 for 4 people, Dhs949 for 6 people; Dhs1,199 for 8 people; Dhs1,399 for 10 people

Order: Collection from Jumeirah Zabeel Saray hotel. Visit jumeirah.com/turkeytakeaway, or call (055) 138 6937

ZABEEL HOUSE BY JUMEIRAH, THE GREENS

The Greens’ favourite neighbourhood hotel has two turkey takeaway options, both with a range of hearty trimmings, including duck fat roasted potatoes, Brussels sprouts, roast carrots, apricot and sage stuffing turkey roulade, homemade cranberry sauce, honey roasted parsnips and gravy, plus the obligatory Christmas pud.

Dates: Available until December 26 (advance notice required)

Prices: Dhs490 (5-7kg); Dhs680 (7-9kg)

Order: Collection from Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens. Visit jumeirah.com/turkeytakeaway or call (04) 5191185

For more information, visit jumeirah.com/turkeytakeaway