A typical office scene comprises of the clacking of keys, the ringing of phones, business talks paired with the occasional sound of a printer whirring to life. It can get a bit dull and if you find your creativity levels dipping, what you need is a change in your environment.

For a surefire and refreshing way to stimulate those brain cells, visit Twiggy by La Cantine – the French Riviera of Old Dubai.

Located on the edge of Dubai Creek at the Park Hyatt Dubai, Twiggy brags a beach club with a stunning French-Mediterranean restaurant.

No matter where you choose to sit, be it the shaded cabanas or a sunbed, you will be able to soak in the great scenery and the fresh sea breeze.

If you’re with colleagues and need a brainstorming session, the dining space, which is entirely alfresco is a fine spot to get those ideas rolling.

Besides this, it’s also one of Dubai’s finest spots for lunch and there’s no better time to enjoy an alfresco lunch than during the winter season in Dubai.

On the menu is an array of exotic drinks and delicious bites that will take your lunch break to a whole new level. Start off with hot or cold appetizers or a salad to whet your appetite. For mains, there’s a seafood platter you can share with the table or pick from sushi rolls from the sushi bar. There’s also a number of grills and pasta available. For a sweet end to your meal, there are light and fruity dessert options available.

For more information and bookings, call the team on 04 602 1105.

Twiggy by La Cantine, Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek Club Street, Dubai. Lagoon open daily 9am until sunset. Tel: (0)4 602 1105. @twiggydubai

Images: Twiggy by La Cantine