Get your orders in for your turkey takeaway in Dubai…

The end of November is two weeks away which marks the beginning of the most wonderful time of the year – Christmas. Don’t keep things to the last minute and start preparing for the festive season. This includes purchasing your Christmas tree, planning out where you’re going to spend Christmas Eve in Dubai and much more.

Most importantly, it’s family time and if you are spending it with loved ones at home, you need a delicious festive family meal to bring it altogether. However, if whisking up an entire festive meal sounds too tedious, take the pressure off by ordering in your Christmas feast with all the trimmings. No matter the size (or appetite) of your family, you’ll find something at these top places in Dubai.

Here are 12 places where you can get your turkey takeaway in Dubai

Atlantis, the Palm

Cost: Dhs795 for medium turkey (serves six to eight people), Dhs1,095 for large turkey (serves 10 to 12 people)

Order: 48 hours in advance

Pre-order your turkey from Atlantis, the Palm with all the trimmings, sides and desserts. You’ll get cranberry sauce, giblet gravy, roasted potatoes and more. Add on desserts and sides for an additional price. Orders can be placed between November 25 and December 23 with an additional turkey upgrade available between December 24 and 26. The upgrade will get you a succulent truffle stuffed turkey from Ossiano for Dhs350. Orders can be placed here.

Couqley French Bistro & Bar

Cost: Dhs899 including 1kg of each side or Dhs549 without sides (serves six to 12 people)

Order: 48 hours in advance

Order a turkey feast which you can enjoy at home (or dine at the bistro for Dhs999). It’s served with wild mushroom stuffing, roasted Brussel sprouts, sweet potato gratin and grilled rosemary vegetables. On the side, you’ll get Couqley’s signature cranberry coulis, rosemary turkey gravy and chicken stock. If you’re dining solo, there’s a single portion just for you.

Couqley French Bistro & Bar, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 514 9339. couqley.com

Emirates Golf Club

Cost: Dhs290 for a small turkey (serves four people), Dhs620 for a large turkey (serves eight to nine people)

Order: At least 48 hours in advance

Emirates Golf Club’s turkey takeaway service will get you a small turkey for a starting price of just Dhs290. Add in trimmings for Dhs106 or pick from roast beef sirloin, foie gras terrine, yule log and more. View the whole menu here. Available from November 24 to December 30.

Emirates Golf Club, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 417 9999. dubaigolf.com

Goose Island Tap House at FIVE Jumeirah Village Circle

Cost: Dhs450 for a 6kg turkey (serves four to six people), Dhs700 for an 8kg turkey (serves eight to 10 people)

Order: At least 48 hours in advance

On November 25 and 26, order up a Chicago feast from Goose Island Tap House and enjoy thanksgiving in the comfort of your home. The traditional turkey roast comes with all the trimmings. Pick your feast up at Goose Island Tap House, FIVE Jumeirah Village. Order on 04 455 9989 or email fpjd.dining@fivehotelsandresorts.com

Goose Island Tap House, FIVE Jumeirah Village, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. jumeirahvillage.fivehotelsandresorts.com

Jones the Grocer

Cost: Dhs695 for each roast without sides, Dhs899 for each roast with sides (serves eight to 10 people)

The Jones Roast Turkey comes with homemade cranberry sauce, juniper infused gravy, sage and stuffing. The popular pub also does a perfectly tender Aussie roast leg of lamb with roast caramelised garlic, and rich rosemary infused gravy. Sides include fluffy duck fat roasted potatoes, gourmet sausages wrapped in beef bacon, cauliflower cheese and more. Place your orders here.

Jones the Grocer, Dubai. @jonesthegrocer

Jumeirah Golf Estates

Cost: Dhs450 for 4 to 5kg turkey, Dhs750 for 9kg turkey

Order: 48 hours in advance

The Jumeirah Golf Estates turkey takeaway comes with all the trimmings for a starting cost of Dhs450. Order in your decadent desserts too for a sweet treat. It’s available from November 24 to December 30. View the menu and place your orders here.

Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 417 9999. dubaigolf.com

Le Meridien Dubai

Cost: Dhs520 for 4 to 5kg turkey (serves six to eight people), Dhs690 for 6 to 7kg turkey (serves 10 to 12 people), Dhs800 for 7 to 8kg (serves 12 to 15 people)

Order: 48 hours in advance

Get a Gourmadises turkey roast with moist-cooked potatoes, chopped vegetables, sauteed Brussel sprouts and gravy sauce. It’s available to order from December 1 to 31 with a number of options depending on your preference. For bookings contact Gourmandises at 04 702 2445 or email restaurants.lmd@lemeridien.com with your details.

Le Meridien Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 702 2445. marriott.com

Ritz-Carlton, Dubai

Cost: Dhs790 for a 5 to 6kg turkey (serves six to seven people), Dhs990 for 8 to 9kg turkey (serves eight to nine people)

Order: 48 hours in advance

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai can whip up a perfectly cooked roasted turkey for your family to enjoy at home. It comes with all the trimmings alongside salads and sides including chicken Waldorf salad, honey glazed carrots and parsnips, sage and onion stuffing and sauces galore.

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 399 4000. @ritzcarltondubai

Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk

Cost: Dhs795 for a whole roasted turkey (good for eight to 10 people)

Order: 72 hours in advance

Let the chefs prepare your turkey with all the trimmings for you this festive season. Additionally, you can get family platters (from Dhs95) ranging from smoked salmon to classic foie gras terrine and more. Available from December 5 to 31. You can pick up your order from Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk.

Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, Umm Hurair 2, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 324 9999. sofitel-dubai-theobelisk.com

Sofitel, Dubai the Palm

Cost: Dhs650 for turkey (good for eight people)

Order: 48 hours in advance

Treat your loved ones to a scrumptious Christmas turkey with Sofitel’s secret recipe from culinary experts at The World Eatery restaurant. Your turkey will be roasted in herb butter and served with roast potatoes and caramelized onions, roast pumpkin and honey-glazed chestnuts, and braised Brussels sprouts with beef bacon. The hotel is even serving up a chermoula-marinated whole sea bass (good for two) and slow-cooked Wagyu short ribs (good for four. Available for Christmas day. Order before December 19 to avail of the early bird offer for Dhs520.

Sofitel, Dubai the Palm, Tel: (0)4 455 6677. @sofiteldubaipalm

Swissotel Al Ghurair

Cost: Dhs599 for a 7kg turkey (good for six people), Dhs699 for an 8 to 9kg turkey (good for 10 people)

Order: 72 hours (three days) in advance

Get a traditional roasted turkey with all the traditional trimmings and favourites such as roasted chestnuts, Brussel sprouts, herb-roasted potato and homemade festive desserts. There’s free delivery to any location in Dubai from November 25 to December 25, or you can pick it up from Yasmine Lounge.

Swissotel Al Ghurair, Tel: (0)4 293 3000. swissotel.com

The H Hotel

Cost: Dhs299 for a 2.5 to 3kg turkey (good for two to three people), Dhs539 for a 5 to 6kg turkey (good for four to six people), Dhs729 for an 8 to 9kg turkey (good for eight to 12 people),

Order: 24 hours in advance

The H Dubai is offering a traditional whole roasted turkey stuffed with chestnuts and all the trimmings including herb-roasted baby potatoes, buttered carrots, caramelised brussels sprouts, glazed chestnuts as well as veal, turkey giblet jus and a cranberry sauce. Add on a yule log or a traditional Christmas pudding for a sweet treat. Available from November 25 to December 25.

The H Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 501 8888. hhoteldubai.com

Images: Supplied