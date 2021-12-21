Make the holiday season sweeter…

You may not be able to stuff most of these treats into a stocking, but if have a loved one on your Christmas shopping list that loves sugar, here are some great options.

Angelina Paris

Fancy a yule log? Here’s something same same but different. Angelina Paris at The Dubai Mall has created three flavourful cakes for sweet tooth to enjoy. There’s Mont Blanc which is an airy meringue, lightly whipped cream and sweet chestnut cream vermicelli (pictured above) and for fans of fruity flavours, there’s Tentation Framboise and Tentation Passion. All the flavours are available in two sizes good enough for one person or four to six people.

Place your order on 04 442 8814. @angelinaparisae

Brunch & Cake Love a good fruit cake? Brunch & Cake is offering a festive fruit cake for Dhs75 per loaf. The rich cake is filled with soaked dried fruits including lemon and orange peel, figs, apricots and raisins, nuts and seasonal spices and coated with a luscious fondant icing drizzle. Available for pickup at Brunch & Cake in Jumeirah Islands, The Pointe and Wasl 51. @brunchandcakeuae Candylicious

Available online and in Candylicious stores in Dubai, this sweet gift range is pocket-friendly with prices starting from Dhs25. There are candy bags and jars with a Santa, reindeer or snowman toy on top, plus themed stockings and mesh bags and more. Watching a festive movie at home? Order in Garrett Popcorn Shops for a range of popcorn flavours including their indulgent hot cocoa caramel crisp mix – a decadent mix of Belgian milk and dark chocolate.

@candyliciousworld

Lakrids by Bülow

These liquorice treats will make a great stocking stuffer for a loved one. There are three Middle East exclusive editions: Z-Bronze – soft liquorice, silky smooth dulce chocolate and crispy sea salt, W-Gold – white chocolate and raspberries with sweet liquorice coated in gold powder and X-Silver liquorice covered in caramelized white chocolate and crunchy butter caramel. Get a selection box for Dhs170 where you will get eight flavours of total liquorice goodness.

@lakridsbybulow_mena

LDC Kitchen + Coffee

LDC is offering up decadent pastries including fresh homemade bakes, sugar-dusted babka and a Christmas staple – buttery, fruity mince pies. LDC’s hot chocolate topped with fluffy marshmallows is one not to be missed this winter season and will truly warm your soul. Pair it with Palmiers cookies and a melt in your mouth cookie cup served with vanilla milk. A number of pies are also available including pumpkin spice pie (Dhs150), lemon meringue, apple of mud pie (Dhs180) and pecan pie (Dhs220).

@ldckitchen

Lotsa! Lazy Cake

Lotsa! Lazy Cake has launched a limited-edition festive sprinkle box which comes with 12 perfect treats for Dhs77. You’ll get six limited-edition gingerbread pieces and six signature OG flavoured pieces covered in red and white funfetti sprinkles. Love a yule log? Try the Lazy Bûche de Noël – a log that’s made with premium Valrhona chocolate and coated in chocolate ganache. All yours for Dhs150.

cloudrestaurants.com/lotsalazycake

Markette

Get a fluffy, creamy and sweet cake from Markette for Dhs189. It’s a chocolate sponge cake layered with dark ganache, whipped cream, pastry cream, and topped with delicious, fresh raspberries and milk chocolate chips. It’s great for a party and serves eight to 10. There are two flavours to choose from and delivery is possible two hours after you place your order.

@markettedubai

Marks & Spencer

Why buy one treat when you can get a basket full. Marks & Spencer have five baskets for you to choose from featuring chocolate delights or festive-themed treats. Prices start from Dhs159.

Available to purchase online on marksandspencermena.com or through the M&S Food Delivery mobile app.

Sugargram

Sugargram, everyone’s favourite bite-sized cupcake, is offering a number of options this festive season. There’s the sugarclaus box for Dhs135, a VIP Claus for Dhs300, a mini box of five for Dhs35, a tin cake for Dhs55 and cookies for Dhs115. Want it all? Pay Dhs280 for a bundle of sugary delights.

@sugargram_me

Yamanote Atelier

UAE’s homegrown Japanese restaurant Yamanote Atelier has a number of Christmas treats available. There are bakeries that come in the shape of Santa, Rudolph and a snowman, festive cakes, cookies and even hot beverages.

Available at Yamanote Atelier outlets and can be ordered for delivery at the Yamanote website or 800 YAMANOTE (800 9262 6683). @yamanoteatelier

