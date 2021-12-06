6 brilliant things to do in Abu Dhabi this week: December 19 to 22
Plan out your week…
Counting down the days to the big two five this month? Speed up time by packing your agenda with a number of cool things to do in Abu Dhabi this week. And of course, we’ve thrown in a few festive places to visit to ensure you’re in the right spirits when the big day is finally here.
Here are six brilliant things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.
Sunday, December 19
Last chance: Visit Winter Wonderland at Al Maryah Island
If you haven’t seen The Winter Wonderland at Al Maryah Island yet, head down before December 23. The Promenade has transformed into a winter village, with snow-covered cottages and festive decorations. There are a number of activities including a tube slide and snow zone, an ic rink, a Frozen show with Elsa and the gang and much more. Do note, the green pass protocol will be followed.
The Promenade and The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi. 4.30pm to 10.30pm until Dec 23. @almaryahisland almaryahisland.ae
Monday, December 20
Visit Hunter & Barrel at the all-new Yas Bay Waterfront
High-end casual dining restaurant and lounge concept, Hunter & Barrel has expanded into Abu Dhabi Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island. The award-winning Australia-born concept focuses on communal dining and mouth-watering sharing platters. Expect exceptional charcoal grills and barrel-aged craft beverages. Read our review of Hunter & Barrel at Vida Emirates Hills here.
Tuesday, December 21
Get those festive feels at Cove Beach Abu Dhabi
Classic Christmas songs are all it takes to put one in a festive mood and the merriment fills the air at Cove Beach Abu Dhabi on December 21 from 8pm to 11pm courtesy of Jay Abo and Clarita de Quiroz. Pay Dhs199 and you will get unlimited drinks and two selected bites to keep you and your companions company. Go prepared with your song requests for a personal treat.
Cove Beach Abu Dhabi, Makers District, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi. Dec 21 8pm to 11pm, Dhs199 per person. Tel: (056) 39 87895, @covebeachabudhabi
Wednesday, December 22
Take a portrait painting class at Manarat Al Saadiyat
Learn the basic skills that are important to paint the structure of the face from different angles and the correct dimensions to drawing facial details with award-winning artist Samar Albarawy. The two-hour session is open to those 16 years and above and begins at 5.30pm. It costs Dhs100 per class and you’ll get all the materials you need. For more information or to register call 02 657 5929 or email masartstudio@dctabudhabi.ae
Manarat Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (02) 657 5807. @manaratalsaadiyat
Love Japanese food? Head to Akiba Dori
Another popular Dubai restaurant, Akiba Dori has opened its doors in the capital. Also located at Yas Bay Waterfront, the venue is inspired by the food-halls and streets of Japan with neon lights. You can dine indoors or outdoors for those not-to-be-missed sunset views. There’s of course, a range of sushi but you can also try Japanese curries, Sandos, sliders and even unique Tokyo-style Neapolitan Pizzas.
Akiba Dori, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Open daily 1pm till late. Tel: (0)4 770 7949. @akibadori
Visit a festive barasti at Deerfield Mall
Running until December 16, visitors to Deerfield Mall can check out a festive barasti that comprises a souq filled with confectionery, perfumes, oud, cheeses, authentic clothing and more from 4pm to 10pm. There’s even a VR gaming experience where visitors can decorate a Christmas tree through simulation without toppling the tree over, digital face painting and more. At the mall’s main atrium, there’s a Snow Park complete with artificial snow, snowmen, toys and an arts and crafts section.
