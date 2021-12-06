Plan out your week…

Counting down the days to the big two five this month? Speed up time by packing your agenda with a number of cool things to do in Abu Dhabi this week. And of course, we’ve thrown in a few festive places to visit to ensure you’re in the right spirits when the big day is finally here.

Here are six brilliant things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Sunday, December 19

Last chance: Visit Winter Wonderland at Al Maryah Island

If you haven’t seen The Winter Wonderland at Al Maryah Island yet, head down before December 23. The Promenade has transformed into a winter village, with snow-covered cottages and festive decorations. There are a number of activities including a tube slide and snow zone, an ic rink, a Frozen show with Elsa and the gang and much more. Do note, the green pass protocol will be followed.

The Promenade and The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi. 4.30pm to 10.30pm until Dec 23. @almaryahisland almaryahisland.ae

Monday, December 20

Visit Hunter & Barrel at the all-new Yas Bay Waterfront

High-end casual dining restaurant and lounge concept, Hunter & Barrel has expanded into Abu Dhabi Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island. The award-winning Australia-born concept focuses on communal dining and mouth-watering sharing platters. Expect exceptional charcoal grills and barrel-aged craft beverages. Read our review of Hunter & Barrel at Vida Emirates Hills here.

Hunter & Barrel, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Open daily 11am to 1am. Tel: (0)50 452 5958. yasbay.ae

Tuesday, December 21

Get those festive feels at Cove Beach Abu Dhabi

Classic Christmas songs are all it takes to put one in a festive mood and the merriment fills the air at Cove Beach Abu Dhabi on December 21 from 8pm to 11pm courtesy of Jay Abo and Clarita de Quiroz. Pay Dhs199 and you will get unlimited drinks and two selected bites to keep you and your companions company. Go prepared with your song requests for a personal treat.

Cove Beach Abu Dhabi, Makers District, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi. Dec 21 8pm to 11pm, Dhs199 per person. Tel: (056) 39 87895, @covebeachabudhabi

Wednesday, December 22

Take a portrait painting class at Manarat Al Saadiyat

Learn the basic skills that are important to paint the structure of the face from different angles and the correct dimensions to drawing facial details with award-winning artist Samar Albarawy. The two-hour session is open to those 16 years and above and begins at 5.30pm. It costs Dhs100 per class and you’ll get all the materials you need. For more information or to register call 02 657 5929 or email masartstudio@dctabudhabi.ae

Manarat Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (02) 657 5807. @manaratalsaadiyat

Love Japanese food? Head to Akiba Dori

Another popular Dubai restaurant, Akiba Dori has opened its doors in the capital. Also located at Yas Bay Waterfront, the venue is inspired by the food-halls and streets of Japan with neon lights. You can dine indoors or outdoors for those not-to-be-missed sunset views. There’s of course, a range of sushi but you can also try Japanese curries, Sandos, sliders and even unique Tokyo-style Neapolitan Pizzas.

Akiba Dori, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Open daily 1pm till late. Tel: (0)4 770 7949. @akibadori

Visit a festive barasti at Deerfield Mall

Running until December 16, visitors to Deerfield Mall can check out a festive barasti that comprises a souq filled with confectionery, perfumes, oud, cheeses, authentic clothing and more from 4pm to 10pm. There’s even a VR gaming experience where visitors can decorate a Christmas tree through simulation without toppling the tree over, digital face painting and more. At the mall’s main atrium, there’s a Snow Park complete with artificial snow, snowmen, toys and an arts and crafts section.

Al Huwelat St, Bateen Area, Opposite Al Bateen Villa No 15, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 666 0175. @arthousecafead

Images: Supplied