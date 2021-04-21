Let the meat do the talking…

Hunter & Barrel is the brand new restaurant Australian restaurant that recently opened at Vida Emirates Hills. What’s On went to visit, and we’re happy to find that this neighbourhood spot seamlessly bridges the gap between a top-notch steakhouse and a casual social hangout.

It’s not an overly-fancy, gimmicky affair at Hunter & Barrel. Known for signature smoky meat and barrel-aged craft beverages, they know what they do, and they do it well. From steak to burgers and chargrilled skewers, this is a go-to when you want simple food but with sophistication.

We arrive to a warm and friendly atmosphere and choose to spend the first part of the evening sat outside on the cute terrace as the sun goes down. The restaurant itself is beautiful with striking focal features such as a huge wooden sculpture over the bar and a glowing stag wall hanging.

The bar area is cool and contemporary with a huge oak table (once restrictions are lifted, we can see this being a social hotspot, so watch this space). Dishes are plentiful at Hunter & Barrel, and very reasonably priced, with most prime cuts of meat coming in under Dhs300.

The Hunter’s sharing platter (Dhs150) comes piled high with some serious comfort food in the form of sticky, smoky chicken wings, lightly battered prawns, spicy calamari and, our favourite, the three cheese dip, served hot and gooey with a helping of fresh-baked pita breads for dunking.

Tempted initially by the fillet steak, we are advised to opt instead for the rib-eye (from Dhs220), due to its depth of flavour, and we are definitely not disappointed. The meat is served exquisitely cooked, beautifully tender and with smoky flavour in every bite. A side of chunky chips is the perfect accompaniment.

Being big fans of fish, we also opt for the coal-roasted salmon skewer (Dhs110), another Hunter & Barrel signature, which is also delicious and served with a generous helping roast of potato wedges. To round things off, the seabass (Dhs155) is melt-in-the-mouth, complimented by a tangy, lemony sauce.

With eyes bigger than our bellies on the starters and mains, we have to forgo dessert, however, we’re eyeing up the molten chocolate cake for when we return.

Hunter & Barrel, Vida Emirates Hills, Dubai, open 11am to 1am daily. Tel: (0)4 589 0970. @hunterandbarreluae

Images: Provided