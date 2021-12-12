Up to 120 meteors an hour are expected…

If you look up to the skies in the UAE over the next couple of nights, you’re potentially set to be in for a treat. A spectacular meteor shower is expected to light up the UAE skies, with up to 120 shooting stars to be seen per hour, according to The Dubai Astronomy Group.

The annual December Geminid meteor shower is considered to be amongst the most visually satisfying of any meteor showers throughout the year. The shower is said to run between December 4 and 16, however, the evenings of December 13 and 14 are when it’s expected to reach its peak.

Join us at Al Razeen Desert in Abu Dhabi, a clear and light-pollution-free location, and witness the #Geminids #MeteorShower ⭐️DETAILS:

• Date: 13th December 2021

• Time: 10:00 PM – 4:00 AM

• Location: Al Razeen Desert – Abu Dhabi

• Register: https://t.co/NTXi63Z05p pic.twitter.com/RJiFaitLRy — Dubai Astronomy Group (@dubaiastronomy) December 7, 2021

According to the European Space Agency: “The shower appears to originate from a point in the constellation Gemini near the stars Castor and Pollux, but you do not have to look there – just watch whatever part of your sky offers the darkest view.”