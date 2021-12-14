He’s Ridin’ Solo to perform at Soho Garden…

Dubai is really feeling back to its old (and best) self recently, with the return of the winter season, huge events and a sprinkling of A-list fairy dust to cap it all off. It was always known for big performers and, on Saturday, December 18, American superstar, Jason Derulo will be back performing in Dubai.

The RnB singer-songwriter has been blowing up the charts since 2009, with the release of his single Whatcha Say, which became the most widely played radio single of all time and earned triple-platinum status after its release that year. He’s continued his success with songs such as IT Girl, Riding Solo, In My Head Wiggle and Want to Want Me.

You might also like Football ace Lionel Messi visits Expo 2020 and Roberto's DIFC

Fans can see him perform at Soho Garden at Meydan Racecourse on Saturday night. The event will take place from 10pm to 3am. Entry is by reservation only and a minimum table spend will be applicable. Derulo is no stranger to Dubai, having performed a number of other gigs over the years, at venues such as the now-existent Base Dubai.

Jason Derulo isn’t the only big performer to take to the stage at Soho Garden this weekend. On Thursday, December 16, fans of techno can get their fix with a performance by Cocoon Ibiza DJ, Sven Väth. On Friday, December 17, rapper Fivio Foreign, best known for his track Big Drip, will perform.

These events will also take place from 10pm to 3am. Entry is by reservation only and a minimum table spend will be applicable.

Soho Garden, Meydan Racecourse, Dubai, open 8pm to 3am Sat to Thurs, 3pm to 3am Fridays. Tel: (0)52 388 8849. sohogardendxb.com

Images: Provided