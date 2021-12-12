Did you spot any?

The UAE is no stranger to a celebrity or two, and we’re loving the fact that they’re back. This week, with the F1 taking place in Abu Dhabi, the UAE has seen a serious sprinkling of A-list fairy dust. From world-famous singers to TV stars, the UAE is clearly the place to be right now.

Alicia Keys

Empire State of Mind songstress, Alicia Keys, was in Dubai to perform at Expo 2020. Keys was the first international artist to perform as part of Expo 2020 Dubai’s Infinite Nights series, performing from the heart of Al Wasl Plaza on December 10 as she unlocked her new double album, Keys.

Alison Hammond

One of the presenters of British daytime TV show, This Morning, Alison Hammond was in the UAE capital with her son to watch the F1.

Eva Longoria

Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria was in Abu Dhabi for the F1. In videos posted to her Instagram, she also visited Expo 2020 and a Loreal store, for which she is an ambassador.

Jess Wright

The Only Way is Essex alumni, Jess Wright, has been in Dubai on her baby moon. Whilst here, she’s been spotted at Drift Beach Dubai, Aura Skypool and more.

Khalid

Better singer, Khalid performed at the F1 in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, December 9. He stuck around to watch the races too, posting a number of photos to his Instagram page.

Lewis Capaldi

Scottish singer – the crooner of Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi performed at the F1 Abu Dhabi Yasalam post-race concerts.

Stormzy

British Grime rapper Stormzy headlined the second of the four Abu Dhabi F1 after-race concerts at Etihad Park.

