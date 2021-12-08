Sponsored: See Jax Jones, Burak Yeter and Gioli & Assia live on the sand…

Listen up party people, a huge line-up of DJs has just been announced for Five Palm Jumeirah’s brilliant beach party, Bohemia. Every Friday from 1pm, guests can expect Instagrammable activations, artistic performances, installations, live food stations, music and more.

With a roster of incredible festival-style entertainment, Bohemia takes you from day to night, building the vibe as you enjoy an epic sunset. Break out your best dance moves and sink your toes into the sand as the best house music anthems take over.

This Friday, December 10, house music fans can enjoy the melodic beats of Jax Jones. The chart-topping I Got You hitmaker has been filling dance floors since 2014 and now will be raising the roof at Beach by Five.

Known for working with international artists such as Demi Lovato, Years & Years, and Tove Lo, Jax Jones is also the man behind hits such as You Don’t Know Me, This Is Real and House Work.

The following week will be the turn of Burak Yeter, taking to the decks on Friday December 17. Responsible for the huge 2016 anthem Tuesday, Burak Yeter is a Turkish producer with a talent for making catch EDM beats.

Finally on Friday December 24, get ready for Gioli & Assia, an Italian duo that uses hand pans to create their hypnotic sound. Having shot to fame through live streams and a residency at Privilege Ibiza, the girls will soon make their way to Dubai.

Prices start from Dhs200 for ladies with three drinks and Dhs300 for gents with three drinks, or book a sun bed for two people, with a minimum spend of Dhs500 per person.

High tables accommodate up to four guests, with a Dhs2,500 minimum spend, or if there’s six of you a cabana is priced at Dhs5,000 minimum spend, or a lounge sofa is Dhs6,000.

A VIP lounge sofa starts from Dhs8,000 minimum spend, or a VIP cabana starts from Dhs15,000 minimum spend, and accommodates up to 15 guests.

Beach By Five, Five Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Fridays from 1pm. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @beachbyfive