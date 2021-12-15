We’re sure it’s set to be a stellar performance…

With an incredible career spanning more than three decades, we’d be surprised if you haven’t heard the name Robbie Williams. His journey through music has seen him transform from a member of former boy band Take That, to go on and have an even bigger career as a solo artist.

Back for the first time since his performance at The Pointe in January 2020, Robbie will be returning to Palm Jumeirah but this time he’s headed to Atlantis, The Palm to headline its New Year’s Eve extravaganza. The 70-minute performance will, at one point, be set to a backdrop of spectacular fireworks and mesmerising pyrotechnics.

Following on from last year’s epic Kiss performance, Atlantis continues its streak of top entertainment to help welcome in the new year. Fans will be able to celebrate the start of 2022 with a bang, whilst singing along to tunes such as Angels, Let Me Entertain You, Millennium, Feel and Rock DJ.

Only guests who are attending Atlantis, The Palm’s New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner will get to see the exclusive performance. Those in attendance will also get to witness a Guinness World Records™ attempt for the world’s largest drinking glass pyramid in partnership with a luxury champagne brand. The attempt will see, if successful, 55,000 flutes towering nearly 10 metres tall. The current record is 50,116 glasses.

To see Robbie Williams live and attend a New Year’s Eve party like no other, prices for the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner start from Dhs4,950 for adults and Dhs2,950 for children. Rouge Circle Packages (closer to the stage) start from Dhs6,950 for adults and Dhs2,950 for children, and Golden Circle Packages (with prime seating, a personalised caviar box, unlimited white truffle service, bubbly and premium beverages) start from Dhs7,950 for adults, Dhs4,950 for ages 14 to 20 and Dhs2,950 for children.

So come on, let him entertain you…

