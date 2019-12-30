‘Let him entertain you’ at The Pointe…

Calling all of Dubai’s Robbie Williams fans: keep Friday, January 24 free in your diary as the British singer is coming to Dubai to entertain you.

The special performance will take place at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah as part of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE)’s Dubai Shopping Festival 2020.

Tickets are now on sale on ticketmaster.ae priced from Dhs295 and entry is from 4pm, although we think we can expect Mr Williams live on stage a little later.

Get ready for a trip down nostalgia lane with some of his classic Brit-pop anthems including Rock DJ, Let Me Entertain You, Millennium, She’s The One and the unforgettable smash hit single, Angels.

While his sing-along songs may be legendary, it’s his incredible stage performance that really wows crowds, so be prepared for an electric night, and no doubt, an epic performance.

The British singer-songwriter first found fame as part of huge ’90s boyband Take That (arguably the band’s token bad boy) but he split from them in 1995 to embark on what would be a hugely-successful solo career.

Since then, he’s won 18 Brit Awards and three MTV European Music Awards, with six albums amongst the top 100 biggest-selling albums in the UK and is regarded as one of the best-selling music artists of all time, having sold 75 million records worldwide.

Robbie is the latest high profile performer to come to the UAE as part of the 2020 installment of the huge DFS event, which will run city-wide until February 1, 2020. Liam Payne (formerly of One Direction) and Jorja Smith also recently performed.

The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Friday January 24, 4pm, from Dhs295. Tickets available from ticketmaster.ae