Sponsored: Order your turkey takeaways and Yule logs…

Christmas is the time to come together to celebrate with your nearest and dearest, and if you’re hosting Christmas at your house this year, why not take the stress away by ordering a delicious turkey with all the trimmings made by Four Seasons Resort Dubai – you don’t even have to tell them you didn’t make it.

Four Seasons Resort Dubai is known for its fabulous restaurants and delicious food, so it’s the ideal place to order your turkey takeaway from. Guests can choose between a turkey feast complete with a selection of starters and dessert, or a turkey with full trimmings and optional add-on dishes.

The turkey can be collected by you on December 24 or 25, but they need to be ordered a minimum of 48 to 72 hours before pick up. A 5 to 6 kg turkey feast with trimmings, starters and dessert is priced at Dhs1,990, or a 5 to 6 kg turkey with trimmings is priced at Dhs990 (a la carte add-on dishes are available).

A Yule log is a traditional Christmas dessert, and you can get yours from Four Seasons without having to get messy in the kitchen. Chef Nicolas Lambert’s favourite creation is his French-style Bûche de Noël or Yule log as it is known in English. This year’s edition is an edible portrayal of “Santa by the Shore.” Typical of Nicolas’ masterpieces, the log features four texture layers, marrying dream-inducing flavours of vanilla mousse, soft caramel, crispy pecan nut and almond biscuit.

It’s priced at Dhs600 and can be ordered any time from December 6, within a 24 hour notice period.

Find out more here.

Images: Provided