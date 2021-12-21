It’s Christmas time in the city…

Christmas is just around the corner and if you aren’t hit by those festive feels just yet, head to a Christmas market in Dubai that will do the trick.

One you don’t want to miss is Bluewaters which has turned into Santa’s Secret Island this festive season with snow, thrilling activities and sights for the whole family.

Visitors can expect to see reindeer sculptures, tinsel-wrapped trees, lights, a lively grotto where you can meet Santa and walk away with a photo memory. Have some wishes? You can write him a letter and drop it in the dedicated mailbox.

There will also be a holiday marching band, twinkling dancers, a giant polar bear and performers roaming the destination’s avenues. For a dose of music, there will be singers and musicians serenading crowds from The Wharf.

You only have until December 26 to check it out, so sleigh on over before Santa packs up his bags and leave for the North Pole.

Additionally, Bluewaters is also hosting a drone show that will nab your attention from the festivities taking place on terra firma. Hundreds of drones will take to the sky creating cool animations, so have those cameras ready and fully charged. The drone show is part of Dubai Shopping Festival. It will take place daily until January 30, 2022 from 7pm to 9.30pm.

For those of you who want to get some last-minute shopping done, either for yourself or a loved one, there are a number of unique shops and boutiques.

While you’re at Bluewaters, Ain Dubai the world’s largest observation wheel is another spectacular experience to check out. The wheel stands over 250-metres high with 48 high-tech, air-conditioned cabins offering 60-degree views of Dubai’s iconic skyline, the Arabian sea and all the action down below at Bluewaters.

You can also check out the world-famous wax attraction Madame Tussauds which opened its doors in October. You will be able to nab selfies with wax figures of famous celebrities including Tom Cruise, Kylie Jenner, Shah Rukh Khan and more.

For more information, visit bluewatersdubai.ae

