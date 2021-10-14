Your chance to get a snap next to a star…

World famous attraction Madame Tussauds Dubai officially opened today, Thursday October 14. Visitors have a unique opportunity to take photographs with 60 global stars from a number of fields including sports, movies, politics and more, including 16 figures from the Middle East.

Fool your friends with a snap next to Rihanna, Will Smith, Lewis Hamilton or Justin Timberlake.

Marking the 25th version of Madame Tussauds, the Dubai edition of the celebrated wax figure attraction is the first of its kind in the GCC. There are seven rooms in total, including the leaders & royals room, fashion zone (complete with catwalk), film area, media zone, Bollywood, sports room and the A-list party zone.

Guests can pose for a picture against a scarily life-like sculpture of their favourite star. Enjoy afternoon tea with Queen Elizabeth II, or snoop on former-US President Donald Trump, pose with model Cara Delevingne, score goals under the watchful eye of Cristiano Ronaldo, or go one-on-one with Muhammad Ali.

See it for yourself right here…

How can I buy tickets?

You can get your hands on tickets from the Madame Tussauds Dubai website. Prices start at Dhs135 for adults, Dhs110 for children 3 to 11, while under 3s are free. The attraction is open from 12pm to 8pm (last entry 7.45pm) from Sunday to Thursday, and on Friday, Saturday & Public Holidays it’s 10am-8pm (last entry 7.45pm).

The attraction can be found at Bluewaters, close to the also soon-to-open Ain Dubai. Tourists and residents of all ages are bound to love exploring the new attraction, which promises glamour, sport, music, entertainment all under one roof.

Madame Tussauds Dubai, Bluewaters, Sun to Thur 12pm to 8pm, Fri & Sat 10am to 8pm, Dhs135. madametussauds.com

Images: Provided