Dubai Harbour’s first ever festive market has a snow zone, Santa meet-and-greet and more…

Nothing quite says Christmas like a holly jolly festive market and, trust us, Dubai knows how to do them. There are plenty happening around Dubai this December, including old favourites such as the market at the Souk Madinat Jumeirah. However, hold on tight as a brand new one is coming.

Say hello to ‘Harbour Wonderland’ which is taking place at Dubai Harbour. It will be the first ever Christmas market at the upcoming hotspot which, until now, remains something of a mystery. This Christmas market will be set against a backdrop of stunning sea views, as well as Dubai Marina, Bluewaters Island and Palm Jumeirah.

With it being the first festive market to be held there, you can bet that Dubai Harbour is going all out. Get your skates on for the outdoor ice rink, play like you’re in the North Pole at the Snow Zone, and take little ones to meet the big man in red at the Santa meet-and-greet.

Being that it’s a harbour and all, Dubai Harbour is taking its Christmas tree out on the water. Prepare to be amazed at the 8-meter floating nautical-themed Christmas tree which will be found at Marina Harbour. There will also be a flotilla of giant origami-style Christmas-themed boats.

The event is open to everyone, and it’s encouraging the festive spirit with Christmas-themed stalls, games and activities. You can also load up on festive food and drinks, coming to you from vendors such as Zero Gravity, Jumeirah Hospitality, Raw Coffee and more.

Harbour Wonderland, Dubai Harbour, December 16 to 30, 3pm to 11pm daily, free. @dubaiharbour

