December is officially here which means we can celebrate all of the Christmas joy that Dubai has to throw at us. There’s plenty going on across the city, from winter wonderlands, grottos and Christmas markets, but one of its most loved is the Madinat Jumeirah Festive Market.

It returns, with free entry, from Thursday, December 16 and runs for 15 days until Thursday, December 30. No attention is spared to detail when it comes to this festive market, which is set up against a backdrop of the gorgeous Souk Madinat Jumeirah, with its twinkling waterways and Arabic-esque ambiance.

The market is spread out across 1750 sqm of the souk, and features a huge 36 ft Christmas tree adorned with shiny baubles, stars and candy canes. At the base of it are huge white and red presents, wrapped with ribbon. There’s an immersive market with shopping and entertainment including a live band playing seasonal tunes.

There will be plenty of festive food and drinks to fuel up on (mulled wine, anyone?). The little ones’ faces will be shining bright with a snow fight zone, bungee jumping, a North Pole train ride and a Venetian carousel. Make memories by taking an Abra with Santa and decorating your own gingerbread houses.

Once you’ve had your fill of the festivities (if that’s possible), you could head for dinner at one of the many popular Souk Madinat Jumeirah restaurants around, including Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, McGettigan’s Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Publique, Folly, and many more.

Madinat Jumeirah Festive Market, December 16 to 30 from Sunday to Wednesday from 3pm until late and Thursday to Saturday from 12pm untillate. Free entry. Don’t forget to download Jumeirah One app and pay with points. jumeirah.com

