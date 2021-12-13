It all kicks off this week…

The 27th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) returns on Wednesday December 15, 2021 and will continue until Sunday January 30, 2022. With unique shopping experiences, live concerts, nightly shows, family entertainment, outdoor markets, events and more, it’s set to be a season to remember.

Dubai Shopping Festival is about so much more than retail therapy (although that’s one of our favourite parts), participants can enjoy classic shows, mega raffles and incredible cash prizes, plus daily prizes from December 27.

The opening weekend will be a fun-filled event with live performances from Emirati singer Balqees Fathi and Egyptian artist, Mohamed Hamaki. Fresh from his last-minute Abu Dhabi performance, Martin Garrix will also be taking to the stage at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Thursday December 16.

If you loved the DSF Drone Show at Bluewaters last year, you’ll be pleased to know it’s back. Running daily at 7pm and 9.30pm, anyone at The Beach at JBR or checking out the newly opened Ain Dubai will be able to enjoy the stunning lights.

DSF is also promising unique experiences such as hotel flash sales, immersive pop-up fashion experiences by global brands such as Shein; popular DSF Markets including Market OTB in Burj Park and the DSF Market at Al Seef.

Shein You-Topia will be a week-long pop up event at Bluewaters from December 16 to 23, visitors can expect a live DJ, creative workshops focusing on arts and crafts and a You-Topia fashion trunk show.

Prizes worth up to Dhs30 million will be given away throughout DSF, with daily competitions, raffles and surprises. From cash prizes, to brand new cars, there’s plenty of exciting chances to win big.

For the closing weekend, we’re told to expect performances from A-list Arabic and international artists, as well as a huge closing fireworks display and fountain show at The Pointe.

Dubai Shopping Festival, malls across Dubai, December 15 to January 30. mydsf.ae