The EDM duo replace Foo Fighters…

Following yesterday’s news that the Foo Fighters had pulled out of tonight’s (Sunday December 12) Yasalam After Race concert, the organisers have now released the details of who will be replacing them. And it’s great news for fans of house music…

We’re getting not one but two huge EDM artists — Martin Garrix and DJ Snake. And it’s huge news, Martin Garrix was ranked at the very top spot of DJ Mag‘s Top 100 DJs list for three consecutive years between 2016 and 2018. Garrix is probably best known for his monster club hits “Animals”, “In the Name of Love” and “Scared to Be Lonely”.

DJ Snake has manufactured beats and featured on collabs for some of the biggest acts on the EDM, dance hall and hip-hop scene. His singles “Taki-Taki”, “Loc Contigo” and “Enzo” from his most recent album demonstrate a wild range of beautifully eclectic, big noise beats.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasalam (@yasalamae)

The after-race parties are restricted to those that hold tickets for the F1 so if you don’t have a pass to see the race today, sadly that means you will not be able to get in.

And this really is going to be a historic #F1Finale weekend — the Yas Marina Circuit race serves as the season finale to the 2021 F1 race it’s neck and neck in the Driver’s Championship — what happens on the track today will decide whether Max Verstappen of the Netherlands or arch-rival Lewis Hamilton of the UK will hold the championship trophy up high.

The after-race concerts, which have been taking place every night since December 9 at Yas Island’s newly-renamed Etihad Park, have been a roaring success thus far, kicking off with US star Khalid on December 9, who performed a string of hits, including 8teen and Twenty One. Meanwhile, Day 2 saw UK grime music sensation Stormzy take the same stage on Friday, December 10, with Lewis Capaldi set to grace the stage last night (December 11).

Images: provided