When we say we wanna try up-cycling, this is what we mean…

Chic boutique fitness brand Motion is taking over the helipad of The St Regis Abu Dhabi at Nation Towers this Thursday for a cloud bothering series of spin sessions like no other.

From twilight on December 9, Motion will be holding five ‘Reach for the Sky’ spin classes priced at Dhs235, taking place 225 metres up in the sky and offering incredible views of the capital’s twinkling cityscape. And you can sign up on their website now.

It’s all a slightly belated celebration of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee, Year of the 50th celebrations — officially marked last Thursday, December 2.

But there was a lot going on that weekend, so we’re pretty happy that the helipad happening was held off until the following week.

And the National Day link is a pretty emotional one for CEO and Founder of Motion, Amelie Hua: “I have seen my father, an immigrant, starting from the bottom, falling time and time again and rising again. This inspired my own will to fight for the things that matter in life.”

“With MOTION, we strive to motivate people to achieve and push through their challenges, beyond the physical effort.”

If you know anything about the workouts provided by Motion, you know putting them on top of a towering peak just makes on-brand sense. You can burn up to 1,000 calories in just one of their sessions. Which means all the more mince pies for you, this festive season.

The St Regis Abu Dhabi at Nation Towers, Corniche, Thu Dec 9, five classes from sunset, Dhs235. WhatsApp: (058) 530 0836, motion-cycling.ae

Images: Provided