See the huge DJs, alongside two fireworks displays at Al Wasl Dome…

Expo 2020 Dubai is throwing a 13-hour New Year’s Eve celebration that you won’t want to miss. The site-wide event will begin at 3pm on Friday December 31 and last until 4am on Saturday January 1.

Countries from around the world will come together in what is set to be a spectacular celebration. Many pavilions will throwing their own parties, while throughout the evening, a number of international DJs will get the vibe going.

At 11.30pm Belgian DJ Dimitri Vegas will take to the stage in Expo’s Jubilee Park, helping fans see in the new year. At midnight, the dome will have its own ‘ball-drop moment’ in Al Wasl Plaza with the first of two fireworks displays.

One of the world’s biggest DJs and producers in electronic music, Armin van Buuren will be playing from 1.30am at the newly opened Festival Garden in Expo’s Jubilee Park.

Another huge fireworks display is scheduled for 3am, so be sure you stick around to catch that. Jubilee Park will have communal seating, a main stage, food trucks, kiosks and carts to enjoy with friends and family.

Visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai aged 18 and above are required to present proof of any vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within the previous 72 hours. Dubai Metro will also run continuously throughout New Year’s Eve.

Tareq Ghosheh, Chief Events and Entertainment Officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “As we continue to safely host 192 nations over 182 days, as the largest event ever held in the Arab world, we are thrilled to host a spectacular celebration of top class entertainment and activations, welcoming 2022 with open arms and renewed optimism for a brighter future.”

Expo 2020 Dubai currently has a festive pass to for just Dhs95 that can be used on all days in December.

Expo 2020 Dubai, December 31, 3pm to 4am, from Dhs95. expo2020dubai.com