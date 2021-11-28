There’s plenty to see in December…

Expo 2020 Dubai has launched a festive pass to the ‘world’s great show’ for just Dhs95 that can be used on all days in December. That’s right, you’ll get unlimited entries with this pass which works out to less than Dhs3 a day.

The festive pass will also grant you 10 smart queue bookings per day and you can upgrade to a season pass for an additional Dhs150. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

So, what can you expect to see at Expo 2020 Dubai in December?

UAE National Day

Kicking off the celebrations is UAE National Day and there will be plenty of cultural events the whole family can enjoy at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The golden celebrations will take place over the course of four days, starting Wednesday, December 1 until December 4. Visitors can expect world-class ceremonies, musical showcases, cross-cultural conversations, culturally-fused performances and engaging exhibits.

You also don’t want to miss the immersive theatrical show titled ‘Journey of the 50th’ at Al Wasl Plaza. It will blend human performances, theatrics and more including using the venue in a never-before-seen way. So, if you were impressed with the Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony, this show will delight you, too. Expect over 200 performers including those from participating countries.

For those who love sparkling fireworks, there is a not-to-be-missed fireworks display at 8pm. This follows a concert by Emirati singing star, Eida Al Menhali at Jubilee Stage at 8.30pm.

Expo 2020 Wonderland

To mark the festive season, Expo 2020 Dubai will undergo a magical winter transformation and visitors can expect to see plenty of decorations adorning Al Wasl Plaza, the Jubilee Stage, Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre, Al Forsan Park and all concourse areas.

There will be a Christmas tree lighting at Al Wasl Plaza, festive trains, fireworks and even a dash of snow plus carol concerts, giant snow globes and more. Of course, Santa will be there and his 3D camels.

From December 23, you and the whole family can watch festive holiday movies such as Home Alone (December 23), Miracle on 34th Street (December 24) and Elf (December 25) on the Jubilee stage. From December 20 to 29 (excluding December 27), you can watch seasonal projections at Al Wasl Plaza.

Live Performances

Additionally, the festive pass will grant you access to see multi-award-winning artist Alicia Keys live at the Al Wasl stage on December 10. There’s also a special event featuring Academy Award-winning composer and musician AR Rahman on December 19. There are 100 other musical shows and concerts to see as well.

This includes Late Nights @ Expo where a festive line-up awaits for three nights from December 23 to 25 with a range of artists from across the globe including a performance by Filipina singing sensation Lea Salonga, British artist Joe Stilgoe and the London Community Gospel Choir.

Shopping, dining and more entertainment…

For shoppers, there will be plenty of kiosks selling treats and gifts from across the globe. Expo’s 200 plus restaurants will serve up their own festive cuisine while showcasing their culture and traditions.

For little ones, there will be winter camps and plenty of activities they can enjoy with entertainment spanning magicians, jugglers, and much more.

Images: Expo 2020 Dubai and Getty Images