Bringing that Argentinian flair to Dubai…

When it comes to bars in Dubai, we here at What’s On, feel like we have definitely tried and tested our fair share across the city. But when it came to our attention that a famous Argentinian bar Florería Atlántico – which recently came fifth in the World’s 50 Best Bars 2021 – was opening a pop-up at Iris Dubai, we had to check it out.

The original bar can be found in the trendy district of Buenos Aires in Argentina, underneath a popular florist and well-stocked wine store, which is all part of its mystique. It was founded by graphic designer-turned-bartender Renato ‘Tato’ Giovannoni, who has now brought his expertly-crafted cocktails and world-inspired dishes to Dubai.

Popular rooftop spot, Iris Dubai, is well-known for its eclecticism, so it seems a fitting spot for this pop-up to call home until the end of January 2022. The bar is simple, yet chic, bringing the influences of the Argentinian venue, with a wooden bar strewn with floral arrangements. To the side of the bar is a wine cellar and a florist.

If you’re someone who loves to sip your way through a cocktail menu (and isn’t afraid of a few surprises along the way), this is the place for you. The extensive list of cocktails ‘is divided into the countries which provided the largest immigration flows to Argentina from the first decades of the 20th century’, with flavours that reflect those places.

The La Rouche Royal (Dhs95), with sauvignon blanc, passion fruit, lemon pollen, honey and champagne, scores high on our list, being very much to our palette. The Saint Marthe (Dhs75), with a delicate balance of rose wine, lemon juice, lavender and Ricard syrup also rated well, however the Transatlantico Fizz (Dhs80) is a bit of a head-scratcher.

The starters are perfect for sharing alongside your cocktails. The atlantic avocado salad (Dhs85) is punchy and delightfully fresh, with king crab, green apple, tomato, celery, red onion and chives. A little more underwhelming is the king crab empanadas (Dhs95), which unfortunately lacks any real wow-factor.

If you come with more of an appetite, there’s whole fish of the day, Argentinian steak, seafood on the BBQ with pineapple rice, and desserts such as dulce de leche creme caramel.

By 9.30pm, Iris Dubai is full of guests, and with the music swelling, it’s a real chic party vibe.

Florería Atlántico, Iris Dubai, Meydan Grandstand, Sat to Thurs 6pm to 3am, Fri 1pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 334 3355. irisdubai.com

