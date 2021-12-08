The annual ranking includes three Dubai bars in the top 100…

Each year, the World’s 50 Best Bars are judged by a panel of global experts. In the 13th edition of the ranking, two Dubai bars made it into the top 50, while a third made in the best 100. The currently ranked world’s best bar is London’s Connaught bar for the second consecutive year.

Ahead of the Top 50 announcement was the bars placed from 51 to 100. Within this category, announced on December 2, was Bulgari Bar which placed at number 58 in the world. Found in Bvlgari Resort Dubai, the oval shaped bar is a new entry for the shortlist.

The top 50 list, which was announced on December 7 2021, features DIFC’s popular Galaxy Bar. Placed at number 45, Avli’s hidden gem is up 22 places from 67 in 2020. The stellar hotspot was voted ‘One to Watch’ last year, and has lived up to expectations with this huge jump.

The biggest achievement from the UAE goes to Zuma Dubai, a regular on the list. The DIFC venue has been placed at number 17 in the world, up 6 places from 2020 and up 45 places from the previous year.

The 2021 list features bars from 17 countries, with 18 new entries spread across Australia, India, Mexico, Russia, Argentina, Sweden, Spain, China and the UAE. Many of the best bars are located in Europe, but Singapore had the most entries, leading the way with six bars in the top 100.

Thunderbolt in Los Angeles was named the One to Watch this year, while Lab 22 in Cardiff was awarded the Best Cocktail Menu and Re in Sydney picked up the Most Sustainable Bar award.

Check out the full list at worlds50bestbars.com.